Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company earned net income of $1.82 million or $0.81 per share, an increase of $212 thousand or 13.1% compared to net income of $1.61 million or $0.71 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. First quarter 2022 net income increased $564 thousand or 44.8% compared to fourth quarter 2021 net income of $1.26 million or $0.56 per share.
The Company experienced another strong quarter of balance sheet growth driven by core deposit growth of $33.5 million and core (excludes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans) loan growth of $43.1 million. Total PPP loan balances were $3.6 million at March 31, 2022, down from $13.3 million at December 31, 2021, with $9.7 million of such loans forgiven during the first quarter. As a result of strong core loan growth for the past two quarters and shifting excess cash to higher-yielding assets, interest income for the quarter increased $293 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While total deposits grew by $33.5 million, interest expense decreased by $64 thousand on a quarter-over-quarter basis, resulting in an overall increase of $357 thousand in net interest income. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $10 thousand, a decrease of $416 thousand from $426 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decreased provision resulted from lower unemployment rates and improved loan loss history, both of which are key metrics used in the loan loss reserve calculation. Improved margin income, lower provision expense and stable operating expenses were the main contributors to the increase in net income from $1.26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $1.82 million in the first quarter of 2022.
To further create operational efficiencies and better utilize the capital and funding capabilities of the Company for current and future growth, effective March 1, 2022, Millennium Financial Group, Inc., formerly a subsidiary of the Company, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB.
Subsequent Events:
Management and the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank recognize the impact that inflation, recent geopolitical events, and supply chain issues are having on economic markets and interest rates. With the recent rapid increase in interest rates, the banking industry has been hit hard with erosion to security portfolio values, which has resulted in a direct impact to tangible equity values on the balance sheet as related to our available-for-sale ("AFS") security portfolio. In an effort to preserve tangible common equity, the MVB Board of Directors approved for up to 75% of the principal balance of the AFS security portfolio at the Bank be moved to a held-to-maturity ("HTM") designation effective April 1, 2022. To maintain on-balance sheet liquidity, over the next several quarters we expect management to take measures to build the AFS portfolio position back to a level of at least 7.0% of assets. We anticipate that this will be accomplished through the reinvestment of security portfolio cashflows and strategic investment of available cash balances at current market rates.
Quarterly Highlights – 1Q22 vs 4Q21
- Tangible book value per share decreased by $2.62 or 10.7% to $21.94 per share at March 31, 2022 from $24.56 at December 31, 2021. The tangible book value decrease is due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.55 million at March 31, 2022 from $893 thousand at December 31, 2021.
- Cash balances decreased on a linked-quarter basis by 15.9% or $6.6 million. Deposit growth in the first quarter totaled $33.5 million. The Bank utilized the new deposit funds to fund the strong core loan growth of $43.1 million and to purchase $12.9 million in security investments.
- The Bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 54.1% of total funding at the Bank level at March 31, 2022.
- Gross loans increased by $33.4 million or 5.5% during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. A net decrease in PPP loans of $9.7 million during the quarter resulted in core loan growth of $43.1 million. PPP forgiveness during the first quarter generated interest and fee income of $320 thousand compared to $254 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Bank has $92 thousand in remaining unamortized PPP fee income on the remaining $3.6 million in PPP principal balances.
- Overall deposits grew $33.5 million, or 4.6%, during the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew $15.2 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $18.3 million. The interest-bearing deposit growth was mainly in low-cost money market deposits of $8.9 million and savings accounts of $5.3 million. The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points to 0.28%.
- The Bank's net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 3.35% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.20% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Based on loan growth and current economic metrics used in the calculation, the reserve to total loans ratio was 1.01% at March 31, 2022, down 0.08% from 1.09% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the reserve to total loans coincides with the reduction in the provision for loan losses by $416 thousand to $10 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 from $426 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Quarterly Highlights – 1Q22 vs 1Q21
- Tangible book value per share of $21.94 at March 31, 2022 decreased by $0.96 or 4.2% from $22.90 at March 31, 2021. The tangible book value decrease is due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.55 million at March 31, 2022 from $482 thousand at March 31, 2021.
- Quarter-over-quarter net loan growth was $60.5 million or 10.5%, which includes a decrease of $53.1 million in PPP loans.
- Excluding PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $111.2 million or 21% quarter-over-quarter. PPP forgiveness generated interest and fee income of $320 thousand during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $961 thousand during the first quarter of 2021.
- Deposits grew $135.8 million or 21.4% during the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. Excluding brokered deposits of $276 thousand and $1.7 million at March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively, core deposits increased $137.2 million or 21.7% at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits ($58.6 million), low-cost money market deposits ($45.7 million), savings deposits ($14.2 million) and NOW accounts ($3.0 million).
- For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Bank's overall cost of funds decreased to 0.19% from 0.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease resulted from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low interest rates.
- The loan loss provision for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $10 thousand compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease is mainly due to the decrease in the unemployment and loan loss economic factors used in the reserve calculation.
- Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 decreased by $864 thousand or 41.6% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of $670 thousand, along with the security sale gains decrease of $196 thousand, accounted for the majority of the decrease.
- Non-interest expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by $711 thousand compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (18%) as staffing has increased to support such growth. Salary and benefits expense during the first quarter of 2022 increased 14.3% and the opening of a new branch in Franklin County, PA to expand our market area resulted in a 13.6% increase in occupancy and equipment expense compared to the first quarter of last year.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 15, 2022 for stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022 and payable on May 6, 2022.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
March, 31
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
Audited
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
34,704
$
41,255
$
55,559
$
49,830
$
43,425
Total cash and cash equivalents
34,704
41,255
55,559
49,830
43,425
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
143,435
144,019
130,431
86,343
61,086
Equity securities, at cost
406
338
338
338
462
Loans
643,878
610,502
570,727
569,877
585,811
Less allowance for loan loss
6,493
6,500
6,071
5,812
8,948
Loans, net
637,385
604,002
564,655
564,065
576,864
Loans held for sale
4,044
5,423
7,963
8,008
10,717
Premises and equipment, net
6,674
6,771
6,858
7,025
6,529
Right-of-use assets
2,191
2,301
2,417
2,533
2,557
Accrued interest receivable
2,067
1,971
1,738
1,746
2,035
Deferred tax assets
4,916
2,141
2,007
1,873
3,025
Bank-owned life insurance
6,484
6,475
6,443
6,393
6,340
Goodwill
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
Intangible assets
1
3
5
7
Other Assets
1,598
1,556
1,715
1,590
1,750
Total Assets
$
845,561
$
817,910
$
781,783
$
731,404
$
716,452
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
287,579
$
272,400
$
254,058
$
233,757
$
228,946
Interest-bearing
482,651
464,285
444,488
417,157
405,499
Total Deposits
770,230
736,685
698,546
650,914
634,445
Subordinated debt, net
14,776
14,753
14,731
14,708
14,686
Other borrowings
1,887
2,629
4,015
3,719
Lease liabilities
2,260
2,368
2,480
2,591
2,610
Accrued interest payable
397
190
409
206
426
Other liabilities
6,838
5,072
7,099
4,416
7,349
Total Liabilities
794,501
760,955
725,895
676,850
663,236
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
23
23
23
23
23
Surplus
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
Additional PIC restricted stock
29
14
Retained earnings
31,019
29,288
28,121
25,954
25,152
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(8,533)
(893)
(779)
54
(482)
Total Stockholders' Equity
51,060
56,955
55,888
54,554
53,216
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
845,561
$
817,910
$
781,783
$
731,404
$
716,452
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31
2022
2021
2021
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
6,362,459
$
6,144,691
$
6,506,470
Securities
642,558
565,044
303,676
Fed funds sold and other
14,476
16,586
8,710
Total interest income
7,019,494
6,726,322
6,818,856
Interest Expense
Deposits
333,979
383,525
501,019
Borrowed funds
-
-
947
Subordinated debt
238,049
238,049
238,049
Other Interest Expense
32,733
47,266
71,428
Total interest expense
604,762
668,841
811,444
Net interest income
6,414,732
6,057,481
6,007,412
Provision for loan losses
10,133
426,483
1,465,981
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,404,599
5,630,998
4,541,431
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
158,091
179,650
193,829
Earnings bank owned life insurance
1,018
24,210
51,690
Gain sale of fixed assets
-
18,000
1,500
Gain sale of securities
-
-
196,091
Mortgage loan income activity
790,060
822,280
1,460,199
Other non-interest income
263,540
232,343
173,176
Total non-interest income
1,212,710
1,276,483
2,076,484
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,950,494
3,016,112
2,582,179
Occupancy and equipment
769,524
719,872
677,236
Legal and professional fees
180,696
238,066
150,029
Advertising
183,204
162,770
156,125
Data processing
575,433
625,147
468,249
FDIC premiums
135,583
115,376
114,796
Loss sale of securities
-
-
17,826
Loss sale fixed assets
-
816
-
Other intangible amortization
695
2,083
2,083
Other
302,693
386,448
218,647
Total non-interest expense
5,098,322
5,266,691
4,387,169
Income before taxes
2,518,987
1,640,790
2,230,747
Income tax expense
698,285
383,730
621,580
Net Income
$
$1,820,702
$
$1,257,060
$
$1,609,167
Basic earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.56
$
0.71
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.56
$
0.71
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
Income Statement Review
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
$
7,019,494
$
6,726,322
$
6,818,856
Interest Expense
604,762
668,841
811,444
Net interest income
6,414,732
6,057,481
6,007,412
Provision expense
10,133
426,483
1,465,981
Net interest income after provision
$
6,404,599
$
5,630,998
$
4,541,431
Non-interest income
$
1,212,710
$
1,276,483
$
2,076,484
Non-interest expense
5,098,322
5,266,691
4,387,169
Merger expenses
-
-
-
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.57%
3.45%
4.08%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.51%
0.56%
0.78%
Efficiency ratio
66.84%
71.81%
54.27%
Balance Sheet Review
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
845,561
$
716,452
Loans, net of reserve
637,385
576,864
Goodwill & intangibles
1,657
1,663
Deposits
770,230
634,445
Shareholder's equity
51,060
53,216
Asset Quality Review
Non-accrual loans
$
1,935
$
952
Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing
755
975
Loans 90 days past due still accruing
-
-
Foreclosured properties
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
2,690
$
1,927
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.32%
0.27%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.42%
0.33%
Summary of Operating Results
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income
$
2,529,120
$
3,696,728
Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
10,133
1,465,981
Tax expense
698,285
621,580
Net Income
$
1,820,702
$
1,609,167
(dollars in thousands)
Charge-offs
$
-
$
18
(Recoveries)
(4)
(13)
Net charge-offs
$
(4)
$
5
Per Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
Basic earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.71
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.71
Dividend declared
$
0.04
$
0.04
Book value per share
$
22.68
$
23.64
Tangible book value per share
$
21.94
$
22.90
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
Return on average assets
0.89%
0.91%
Return on average equity
13.16%
11.55%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.01%
1.53%
Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.01%
1.69%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.42%
0.33%
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
0.42%
0.36%
Net Charge-offs to total loans
0.00%
0.00%
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
10.21%
N/A
Tier1 capital
10.21%
N/A
Total risk based capital
11.26%
N/A
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.84%
N/A
Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**
N/A
9.21%
Average equity to average assets
6.75%
7.89%
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets
5.85%
6.77%
Net interest margin (bank only)
3.35%
3.65%
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
83.60%
92.33%
**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting
and discontinued the CBLR calculation.
**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting
