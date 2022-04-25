Global Payroll Week Celebrates Payroll Professionals from 25 - 29 April

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI) will host the fifth annual Global Payroll Week (GPW), 25 – 29 April. Global Payroll Week recognizes payroll professionals for their dedication to paying employees around the world accurately and on-time, every time.

"Few professions impact every worker more than payroll. Global payroll professionals deserve to be celebrated for their efforts to pay employees accurately around the globe each and every payday," said Dan Maddux, president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.

This year's event features many exciting events and educational tools. Three complimentary webinars will be offered to global payroll professionals throughout GPW, as well as daily curated content emails with educational resources and topics important for payroll professionals. Exclusive digital content will be released as well, including a new white paper entitled, "Put Your Global Payroll Data into Action" and results from GPMI's annual "Getting the World Paid" industry survey.

GPMI will also announce the recipient of its third annual Global Payroll Titan award on the final day of GPW, 29 April. The award celebrates, recognizes, and empowers the payroll professionals responsible for processing multi-country payrolls.

Global Payroll Week elevates the visibility of the global payroll industry and increases the global payroll professional's skill level through education, training, and networking opportunities. It is made possible with support from official sponsors: ADP, CloudPay, Immedis, and Neeyamo.

For more information about Global Payroll Week, its sponsors, and the different events happening each day, visit www.gpminstitute.com.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

