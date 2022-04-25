Infoblox Brings Its Industry Exclusive Diverse Student Certification Program Pilot to Detroit at Wayne County Community College District

With a grant of over $125,000, this initiative aims to prepare minority and women students in for technology careers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infoblox, the leader in cloud-first networking and security services, announces it will bring its Infoblox Diverse Student Certification pilot program to Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD), in Detroit, Michigan. The program is a part of Infoblox's commitment to increase the representation of minorities and women in the tech. The program will allow students to attend Infoblox training, which will introduce students to DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) essentials and hands-on product training. The cost of the program is fully covered by Infoblox.

"We are pleased to bring our Infoblox Diverse Student Certification Program pilot to students in the Detroit area, who attend Wayne County Community College District," said Jesper Andersen, President and CEO of Infoblox. "We launched the first pilot earlier this year with students in Los Angeles, California, with a goal to introduce under-represented minorities to technology careers. The technology sector continues to drive the global economy and presents strong career opportunities for young professionals. As the industry leader in DDI, we know that the rigors of the Infoblox training and its industry-recognized certification, will help equip students to be competitive in their job search, and will help to grow a more diverse talent pipeline in within our company, channel partners, and 12,000-plus customers."

The students will attend two Infoblox instructor-led courses, previously only available to our customers. Upon completion, students are eligible to earn up to two certifications:

DDI Professional, the world's most popular vendor agnostic DDI certification

DDI Config & Admin, Infoblox's most attended product training certification

The in-kind value of the training is over $102,000 to WCCCD and an additional $25,000 grant is awarded to RPC CEF, for ongoing educational efforts for students in STEM.

"Our mission has always been to create pathways to better lives through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "The Infoblox Diverse Student Certification Program provides our students with myriad opportunities to join in-demand, well-paying careers in fields where we know their perspectives are needed and matter."

The Infoblox Diverse Student Certification program connects the next generation of workers with learning pathways and certifications that open the door to core networking services jobs. The program integrates the company's training, certification and mentoring into WCCCD's computer science program.

"As an engineer by training, I know how critical it is to create opportunities for future tech leaders from underrepresented communities," said Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. "With the expansion of its Diverse Student Certification pilot program to Detroit, Infoblox is making a difference for students of every background and helping students acquire the skills they will need to succeed in the tech industry. This is a win for Detroit and for students throughout Michigan. Governor Whitmer and I will continue our work to close equity gaps and ensure every kid has the resources they need to reach their potential."

These classes, certifications, and ongoing mentoring from Infoblox's BERG (Black Employee Resource Group) aim to prepare the students with foundational skills to embark on careers in IT networking and a notable advantage when seeking employment. Visit this website to learn more about Infoblox's broader DEI efforts.

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure, and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers, including more than 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

