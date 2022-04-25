JA Solar Supplies PV Modules for World's Largest Source-Grid-Load-Storage Demonstration Project

BEIJING, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulanqab, a place well known for its attractive grassland natural scenery in Inner Mongolia, has caught people's attention recently with the world's largest source-grid-load-storage demonstration project being built in the region. It is also the largest wind-solar-storage hybrid project in China and also the first renewable energy power plant in China combined with a GWh-scale energy storage system.

The total planned capacity of the project is 3.1GW, including 2.8GW for wind power, 300MW for PV power, and 1,760,000kWh for energy storage. The first phase of the project, with a total of 500,000 kW for wind and PV power, has already been connected to the grid. And for the 90,000 kW PV portion, JA Solar has supplied all the modules.

The totality of PV modules JA Solar supplied for the project are DeepBlue 3.0, which integrate a number of cost-saving and profit-increasing technologies that are effective in reducing the levelized cost of electricity. DeepBlue 3.0 is recognized by authoritative third-party institutions for its excellent power generation efficiency and has received awards such as TÜV Rheinland's "Energy Yield Simulation AQM Award – Monofacial Mono Group" and TÜV Nord's "Outdoor Yield Performance Awards (High-efficiency PERC Module Group)." According to half-yearly data from an energy yield test conducted by JA Solar and TÜV Nord, DeepBlue 3.0's energy yield performance ranked in the top tier of PERC modules in the PV market. By the end of 2021, cumulative global shipments of DeepBlue 3.0 had exceeded 12GW, covering 86 countries and regions.

"The innovative application of source-grid-load-storage integration strengthens the coordination of the integrated power system, alleviates pressure on the power grid, promotes renewable energy consumption, and therefore plays a significant role in developing new ways of using renewable energy," said Li Dong, Vice President of JA Solar. "It is a great honour for JA Solar to participate in the construction of this project and supply all the PV modules for its first phase. The continuous development of the PV industry is inseparable from the continuous innovation of products and technologies, and also the upgrade in applications. Moving forward, JA Solar will maintain focus on technology research and product development, thereby continuing to provide customers with high-quality products that contribute to the development of the PV industry and the construction of a low-carbon society."

