Jury Awards RMO Client $3.65 Million Following Four-Day Trial

The plaintiff, represented by RMO LLP, was recorded while showering by employers

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that it recently secured a $3.65 million jury verdict on behalf of a client who was taken advantage of by her host family who videotaped her while showering.

Led by RMO LLP Partners Sean Muntz and Matthew Baker , the firm sought damages for sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

After a four-day trial in Los Angeles Superior Court, the jury returned a verdict in the client's favor, including $3 million in punitive damages and not including attorney fees and costs yet to be determined. Muntz, a co-founder and co-managing partner of RMO, said their client "finally got the vindication she deserved."

Baker added "[s]eeing the client's reaction when the verdict was read was heart-warming."

