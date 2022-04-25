LITTLE CAESARS® LOVE KITCHEN® SERVED FREE MEALS TO OVER 5,000 DETROITERS THIS WINTER TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY

DETROIT , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Caesars Love Kitchen rolled through the chain's hometown of Detroit to provide fresh pizza meals for thousands of people in need in the months of February, March, and April.

The Love Kitchen visited over 15 community organizations throughout the city of Detroit and its suburbs.The mobile food truck provided meals at multiple Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries locations, the Salvation Army, Central United Methodist Church, St. Patrick Center, the Barack Obama Leadership Academy and SAY Detroit, Boys & Girls Club, Michigan Veterans Foundation, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, and Covenant House.

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served more than 3.7 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces. It has responded to natural disasters such as the Western Kentucky tornado in 2021, as well as provided meals in national times of need, such as Sept. 11, 2001. Established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies Little Caesars strong tradition of giving back to America's communities.

"We were proud to partner with our franchisees and corporate colleagues to make a difference here in our hometown," said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "Giving back is a huge part of our company culture and it was a joy to be able to build on our legacy of community service right here in Detroit."

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush awarded The President's Volunteer Action Award Citation to Little Caesars for its volunteers' contributions to the Love Kitchen. Little Caesars also received a Presidential Citation for Private Sector Initiatives for the Love Kitchen program under the Reagan administration. It has received a certificate of appreciation from the State of Michigan and was recognized by the Detroit City Council for its efforts in the Gulf Coast region.

Local Little Caesars franchise owners and company regional offices donate all food and labor costs for the Love Kitchen servings. An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.

