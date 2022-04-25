Nayax Provides Today Preliminary KPI Data

Plans to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday May 19, 2022

Conference Call to be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Details of the call can be found below.

"In the first quarter of 2022, Nayax connected an additional 36,000 devices in accordance with our internal plan and reflecting the increased demand for the company's solution, despite the disruptive global component shortages. Also, in Q1, we continued our momentum of increasing both our diverse customer base and the number of transactions processed, resulting in record recurring revenue of over 22 million dollars. Based on our preliminary results and the high visibility we have from the growing backlog of orders for the rest of the year, we are confident in reaffirming our mid-term revenue growth target of 35%", said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive and Chairman.

Revenue for Q1 2022 is expected to be between $33 .5 million and $34.5 million , an increase of ~50% over Q1 2021. For all related revenue calculations, the mid-point was taken, for Q1 revenue, at $34.0 million .





Q1 2022 Q1 2021 YoY/ %

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 QoQ/ % Recurring Revenue ($M) (*)

$22.4 $13.5 $8.9 / 66%

$22.4 $20.8 $1.6 / 8% POS Devices Revenue ($M)

$11.6 $9.3 $2.3 / 24%

$11.6 $13.6 -$2 / -15% Total Revenue ($M)

$34.0 (**) $22.8 $11.2 / 49%

$34.0 (**) $34.4 -$0.4 / -1%

(*) Recurring Revenue is comprised of SaaS revenue and payment processing fees.

(**) For all related revenue calculation, mid-point was taken for Q1 revenue, at $34.0M.

Number of Managed and Connected Devices was approximately 553,000, an increase of approximately 37% over Q1 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2022 As of Mar 31, 2021 YoY/ %

As of Mar 31, 2022 As of Dec 31, 2021 QoQ/ % # Of Managed and Connected Devices 553,000 403,000 150,000 / 37%

553,000 517,000 36,000 / 7%

Number of Customers grew to approximately 34,000, an increase of 62% over Q1 2021.



As of Mar 31, 2022 As of Mar 31, 2021 YoY/ %

As of Mar 31, 2022 As of Dec 31, 2021 QoQ/ % # Of Customers 34,000 21,000 13,000 / 62%

34,000 30,000 4,000 / 13%

Number of Processed Transactions during Q1 2022 was 269 million, an increase of approximately 87% over Q1 2021.



Q1 2022 Q1 2021 YoY/ %

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 QoQ/ % Processed Transactions Volume (M) 269M 144M 125M / 87%

269M 247M 22M / 9%

Conference Call

Nayax will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 results on May 19, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 3:30 p.m. Israel Time and 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Hosting the call will be Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10166383/f275765d71

For those who are unable to pre-register, kindly join the conference call by using one of the dial-in numbers or clicking the webcast link below.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-809-212-373

INTERNATIONAL TOLL-FREE: 1-412-317-5413

WEBCAST LINK: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544960&tp_key=2f65d63c01

Participants may also register and join the conference call by visiting the Events section of the investor relations website, found here: Events

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 19, 2022 following the call, until June 2, 2022. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10166383

An archive of the conference call will be available on Nayax's Investor Relations website Nayax Investors - Nayax.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 600 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:



ICR, Inc.

ir@nayax.com



