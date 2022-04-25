New Workflow Automation for Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets Increases Efficiency, Reduces Error

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the release of Workflow Automation, an enhancement to its Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets solution that automates the challenging and error-prone process of manual data input for processing fixed assets transactions for both financial and tax accounting. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit http://onb-tax.com/Isi950IRhPE.

Workflow Automation for Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets provides a streamlined process for the import of complex and high volumes of asset data in multiple formats and from different sources. A simple, wizard-like automated import process allows users to easily review fixed assets data and make quick and easy adjustments. This enhancement is configurable for both direct connections and file-based transfers and eliminates the need for third-party tools.

The new automated process reduces error by eliminating the need for manual entry. It exposes errors in the user interface and creates a traceable audit history for controls, all in a secure cloud environment.

Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets is an enterprise capital asset management solution that reduces risk and saves users time and money accounting for and managing the full lifecycle of fixed assets.

"Tax professionals can spend an enormous amount of time entering and checking transaction data," said Evan Croen, Senior Vice President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Workflow Automation for Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets automates this tedious process, saving practitioners time and greatly improving efficiency. This new enhancement also increases data accuracy and control while reducing risk."

