AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022

Highlights of the Company's results for the first quarter of 2022 include the following:

Net income of $81.7 million , or $1.17 per diluted share

Organic growth in loans of $269.5 million , or 6.8% annualized (and $350.7 million , or 8.9% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during 2022

Growth in tangible book value of $0.58 per share, or 2.2%, to $26.84 at March 31, 2022 , compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021

Less than 1% dilution in tangible book value from decrease in unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

Improvement in net interest margin of 17bps, from 3.18% last quarter to 3.35% this quarter

Adjusted return on average assets of 1.31%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 16.38%

Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 40.18% of total deposits, up from 39.54% at December 31, 2021 and 38.07% a year ago

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $125.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income of $75.0 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $115.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Solid first quarter results reflect our continued responsible organic growth initiatives. Despite challenging economic conditions and market volatility, we had annualized loan growth, excluding PPP, of 8.9%, our margin expanded by 17 basis points and we maintained our credit quality. We remain focused on tangible book value and have successfully avoided material negative impact on capital from the securities portfolio over this past interest rate cycle. Our results reflect the discipline of our team and the continued opportunities throughout our strong Southeastern footprint."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) continued to increase in the first quarter of 2022, to $173.6 million, compared with $167.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $166.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The Company's net interest margin significantly improved to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2022, up from 3.18% reported for the fourth quarter of 2021 but less than 3.57% reported for the first quarter of 2021. Accretion income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $1.0 million, compared with $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Yields on loans increased to 4.37% during the first quarter of 2022, compared with 4.26% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased from 4.53% for the first quarter of 2021. Contributing to interest income on loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.1 million of interest income on loans from the recent Balboa Capital acquisition, as well as $3.0 million of accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $4.8 million and $8.2 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2022 was $805.5 million, with weighted average yields of 5.17%, compared with $1.1 billion and 3.35%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $600.6 million and 3.80%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.7 billion during the first quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 3.63%, compared with $5.5 billion and 3.43%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.5 billion and 3.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2021.

Interest expense during the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $10.8 million, compared with $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in interest expense was related to continued repricing of deposits as CDs mature and the repayment of remaining borrowings assumed from Balboa Capital in January 2022. The Company's total cost of funds moved one basis point lower to 0.22% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. Deposit costs decreased one basis point during the first quarter of 2022 to 0.09%, compared with 0.10% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.14% in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $5.1 million, or 6.3%, in the first quarter of 2022 to $86.9 million, compared with $81.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which grew by $2.2 million, or 3.6%, to $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $60.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the $9.7 million and $4.5 million recovery of servicing right impairment recorded in the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, mortgage revenue decreased this quarter by $2.9 million, while expenses in the mortgage division decreased by $3.5 million, for an increased efficiency ratio within that division. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.94% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $1.53 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.82 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.41 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.62 billion at December 31, 2021.

Service charge revenue decreased $726,000, or 6.2%, to $11.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting from a cyclical decrease in volume that is historically lower in the first quarter each year. Other noninterest income increased $3.7 million, or 44.5%, in the first quarter of 2022 to $12.0 million, compared with $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of a $2.6 million impact from the newly acquired Balboa Capital. Also contributing to the increase were increases in gains on sale of SBA loans of $761,000 and merchant fee income of $287,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $5.5 million, or 3.9%, to $143.8 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared with $138.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $977,000 and a net gain of $6,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $126,000 and merger and conversion charges of $4.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $8.4 million, or 6.2%, to $142.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, from $134.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted expenses resulted from absorbing a full quarter of Balboa expenses (acquired in December 2021) and cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses, partially offset by the decrease in mortgage banking expenses.

As shown in the table below, the Company continued to show discipline in noninterest expense control, as all other noninterest expenses increased less than 1%:



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Change Balboa Expenses $ 8,475

$ 1,350

$ 7,125 Payroll Taxes 4,244

1,506

2,738 401(k) Matching Contributions 1,714

494

1,220 Mortgage Expenses 46,902

50,380

(3,478) All Other Noninterest Expenses 81,514

80,742

772 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 142,849

$ 134,472

$ 8,377

The additional cyclical payroll expenses caused the adjusted efficiency ratio to increase to 56.95% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.3%, compared with 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increased rate for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability and an increase in nondeductible merger expenses in the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $23.56 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $269.5 million, or 6.8% annualized, to $16.14 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021. As anticipated with seasonal mortgage activity, loans held for sale decreased $353.1 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $901.6 million at March 31, 2022. Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2022 totaled $805.5 million, down 30% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and up 34% from the first quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.59 billion, or 97.3% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.87 billion, or 40.2% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.62 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021. These funds represented 64.4% of the Company's total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2022 totaled $3.01 billion, an increase of $40.7 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $81.7 million during the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio. The Company repurchased 312,860 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $14.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded dilution of $0.25 per share, or less than 1%, to tangible book value this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in unrealized gains on the securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share was $26.84 at March 31, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.32% at March 31, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.2 million, compared with a provision of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This provision was primarily attributable to growth in unfunded commitments, partially offset by an improvement in expected credit losses on loans. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased four basis points to 0.47% during the quarter. This increase was attributable to rebooked GNMA loans which the Company has the right, but not the obligation to repurchase. The net charge-off ratio was nine basis points for the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative one basis point in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2021.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 EARNINGS

















Net income $ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962 Adjusted net income $ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 87,548

$ 115,746



















COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share available to common shareholders

















Basic $ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 1.27

$ 1.80 Diluted $ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 1.79 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 1.25

$ 1.66 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15 Book value per share (period end) $ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 40.66

$ 39.56 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 26.45

$ 25.27 Weighted average number of shares

















Basic 69,345,735

69,398,594

69,439,845

69,496,666

69,391,734 Diluted 69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860 Period end number of shares 69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426 Market data

















High intraday price $ 55.62

$ 56.64

$ 53.63

$ 59.85

$ 57.81 Low intraday price $ 43.56

$ 46.20

$ 44.92

$ 47.44

$ 36.60 Period end closing price $ 43.88

$ 49.68

$ 51.88

$ 50.63

$ 52.51 Average daily volume 471,858

350,119

392,533

429,233

460,744



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.42%

1.41%

1.47%

1.64%

2.44% Adjusted return on average assets 1.31%

1.40%

1.51%

1.63%

2.26% Return on average common equity 11.06%

11.06%

11.27%

12.66%

18.80% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.38%

16.88%

17.65%

19.46%

27.66% Earning asset yield (TE) 3.56%

3.39%

3.44%

3.58%

3.85% Total cost of funds 0.22%

0.23%

0.24%

0.26%

0.30% Net interest margin (TE) 3.35%

3.18%

3.22%

3.34%

3.57% Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 32.05%

31.31%

30.32%

33.78%

39.71% Efficiency ratio 55.43%

55.66%

57.59%

54.07%

52.59% Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 56.95%

54.85%

56.56%

54.07%

54.62%



















CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 12.76%

12.43%

12.87%

12.96%

12.87% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.32%

8.05%

8.88%

8.83%

8.62%



















EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.32%

8.05%

8.88%

8.83%

8.62% Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.44%

4.38%

3.99%

4.13%

4.25% Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.76%

12.43%

12.87%

12.96%

12.87%



















OTHER DATA (period end)

















Full time equivalent employees

















Banking Division 2,033

2,008

1,821

1,817

1,815 Retail Mortgage Division 714

739

749

759

765 Warehouse Lending Division 10

12

12

12

12 SBA Division 35

34

29

30

29 Premium Finance Division 77

72

67

68

70 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,869

2,865

2,678

2,686

2,691



















Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 11,589

$ 11,882

$ 12,374

$ 12,046

$ 11,806 Branch locations 165

165

165

165

165 Deposits per branch location $ 118,718

$ 119,185

$ 114,142

$ 110,655

$ 108,339

.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 177,566

$ 170,813

$ 166,358

$ 167,761

$ 171,157 Interest on taxable securities 4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118 Interest on nontaxable securities 186

156

139

139

141 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,373

1,521

1,244

595

522 Interest on federal funds sold 10

9

9

12

12 Total interest income 183,374

178,365

173,046

173,751

177,950



















Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798 Interest on other borrowings 6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175 Total interest expense 10,830

11,528

11,385

11,899

12,973



















Net interest income 172,544

166,837

161,661

161,852

164,977



















Provision for loan losses (2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579) Provision for unfunded commitments 9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839) Provision for other credit losses (44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(173) Provision for credit losses 6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 166,313

164,078

171,336

161,710

193,568



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 11,058

11,784

11,486

11,007

10,829 Mortgage banking activity 62,938

60,723

56,460

70,231

98,486 Other service charges, commissions and fees 939

962

1,154

1,056

1,016 Gain (loss) on securities (27)

(4)

530

1

(12) Other noninterest income 12,003

8,304

6,932

6,945

7,654 Total noninterest income 86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973



















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985 Occupancy and equipment 12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781 Data processing and communications expenses 12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) (965)

1,992

377

622

547 Advertising and marketing 1,988

2,381

2,676

1,946

1,431 Amortization of intangible assets 5,181

3,387

3,387

4,065

4,126 Merger and conversion charges 977

4,023

183

—

— Other noninterest expenses 27,059

24,943

28,242

20,934

23,044 Total noninterest expense 143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798



















Income before income tax expense 109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743 Income tax expense 27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781 Net income $ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 1.79



(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 257,316

$ 307,813

$ 239,028

$ 259,729

$ 224,159 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,541,144

3,756,844

3,513,412

3,044,795

2,534,969 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

—

249 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 579,204

592,621

684,504

778,167

859,652 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 91,454

79,850

64,451

29,055

— Other investments 49,395

47,552

27,619

27,621

27,620 Loans held for sale 901,550

1,254,632

1,435,805

1,210,589

1,509,528



















Loans, net of unearned income 16,143,801

15,874,258

14,824,539

14,780,791

14,599,805 Allowance for credit losses (161,251)

(167,582)

(171,213)

(175,070)

(178,570) Loans, net 15,982,550

15,706,676

14,653,326

14,605,721

14,421,235



















Other real estate owned 1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841 Premises and equipment, net 224,293

225,400

226,430

229,994

231,550 Goodwill 1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005 Other intangible assets, net 120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 332,914

331,146

279,389

277,839

176,575 Other assets 455,460

413,419

416,182

425,858

436,896 Total assets $ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 7,870,207

$ 7,774,823

$ 7,616,728

$ 6,983,761

$ 6,804,776 Interest-bearing 11,718,234

11,890,730

11,216,761

11,274,236

11,071,097 Total deposits 19,588,441

19,665,553

18,833,489

18,257,997

17,875,873 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,065

5,845

4,502

5,544

9,320 Other borrowings 425,520

739,879

425,375

425,303

425,231 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 126,827

126,328

125,830

125,331

124,833 Other liabilities 410,280

354,265

243,175

235,752

234,274 Total liabilities 20,553,133

20,891,870

19,632,371

19,049,927

18,669,531



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,212

72,017

72,016

72,008

71,954 Capital stock 1,928,702

1,924,813

1,922,964

1,920,566

1,917,990 Retained earnings 1,077,725

1,006,436

934,979

863,828

785,984 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,841)

15,590

21,885

25,024

26,090 Treasury stock (69,639)

(52,405)

(51,074)

(44,422)

(44,422) Total shareholders' equity 3,007,159

2,966,451

2,900,770

2,837,004

2,757,596 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330

$ 19,871,018

$ 19,531,823 Intangible assets 1,143,102

1,138,558

988,401

991,788

995,853 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,272,646

12,762,782

11,772,468

11,830,414

11,630,481 Average assets 23,275,654

23,054,847

22,087,642

21,538,894

20,734,414 Average common shareholders' equity 2,994,652

2,939,507

2,874,691

2,798,269

2,695,005

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Allowance for Credit Losses

















Balance at beginning of period $ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,241

$ 233,105



















Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans —

9,432

—

—

—



















Provision for loan losses (2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579) Provision for unfunded commitments 9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839) Provision for other credit losses (44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(173) Provision for credit losses 6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)



















Charge-offs 8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574 Recoveries 4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301 Net charge-offs 3,597

(556)

(127)

2,601

4,273



















Ending balance $ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,241



















Allowance for loan losses $ 161,251

$ 167,582

$ 171,213

$ 175,070

$ 178,570 Allowance for unfunded commitments 42,194

33,185

16,797

22,313

21,014 Allowance for other credit losses 170

214

224

399

657 Total allowance for credit losses $ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,241



















Net Charge-off Information

















Charge-offs

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 4,414

$ 1,003

$ 858

$ 3,529

$ 2,370 Consumer installment 1,425

1,484

1,647

1,669

1,448 Indirect automobile 88

40

178

141

829 Premium Finance 1,369

526

605

1,194

1,343 Real estate - construction and development —

21

—

186

26 Real estate - commercial and farmland 1,283

220

210

27

1,395 Real estate - residential —

73

39

392

163 Total charge-offs 8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574



















Recoveries

















Commercial, financial and agricultural 2,896

2,389

1,986

625

727 Consumer installment 158

172

199

212

356 Indirect automobile 275

329

278

372

700 Premium Finance 1,247

633

649

2,466

1,122 Real estate - construction and development 218

210

45

84

167 Real estate - commercial and farmland 37

81

266

185

41 Real estate - residential 151

109

241

593

188 Total recoveries 4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301



















Net charge-offs $ 3,597

$ (556)

$ (127)

$ 2,601

$ 4,273



















Non-Performing Assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 102,597

$ 85,266

$ 58,932

$ 59,921

$ 71,189 Other real estate owned 1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841 Repossessed assets 139

84

152

226

840 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 6,584

12,711

7,472

4,874

5,097 Total non-performing assets $ 111,230

$ 101,871

$ 71,150

$ 70,796

$ 85,967



















Asset Quality Ratios

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.47%

0.43%

0.32%

0.32%

0.40% Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.09%

(0.01)%

—%

0.07%

0.12 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,836,663

$ 1,875,993

$ 1,217,575

$ 1,406,421

$ 1,611,029 Consumer installment 173,642

191,298

207,111

229,411

257,097 Indirect automobile 214,120

265,779

325,057

397,373

482,637 Mortgage warehouse 732,375

787,837

768,577

841,347

880,216 Municipal 547,926

572,701

624,430

647,578

659,228 Premium Finance 819,163

798,409

840,737

780,328

706,379 Real estate - construction and development 1,577,215

1,452,339

1,454,824

1,527,883

1,533,234 Real estate - commercial and farmland 6,924,475

6,834,917

6,409,704

6,051,472

5,616,826 Real estate - residential 3,318,222

3,094,985

2,976,524

2,898,978

2,853,159 Total loans $ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805



















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 868

$ 1,286

$ 1,683

$ 1,038

$ 930 Consumer installment 13

16

22

28

27 Indirect automobile 893

1,037

1,284

1,647

1,931 Premium Finance 162

—

—

—

— Real estate - construction and development 725

789

887

898

501 Real estate - commercial and farmland 17,161

35,575

43,895

46,025

43,398 Real estate - residential 24,664

26,879

29,521

31,570

33,324 Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 44,486

$ 65,582

$ 77,292

$ 81,206

$ 80,111 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 72

$ 83

$ 112

$ 805

$ 854 Consumer installment 31

35

38

43

53 Indirect automobile 221

273

297

301

321 Real estate - construction and development 11

13

271

301

706 Real estate - commercial and farmland 788

5,924

6,715

7,103

2,233 Real estate - residential 4,341

4,678

2,687

2,515

2,818 Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 5,464

$ 11,006

$ 10,120

$ 11,068

$ 6,985 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 49,950

$ 76,588

$ 87,412

$ 92,274

$ 87,096



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058

$ 14,477,905

$ 14,204,219 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 51,670

78,957

87,757

100,750

135,213 Grade 7 - Substandard 192,175

180,978

174,724

202,134

260,369 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

— Grade 9 - Loss —

—

—

2

4 Total loans $ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold $ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,393,238

3,719,878

3,082,413

2,461,092

2,145,403 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

244

249 Investment securities - taxable 623,498

698,915

757,278

811,234

910,834 Investment securities - nontaxable 29,605

22,639

19,053

18,225

19,225 Other investments 47,872

31,312

27,622

27,620

27,516 Loans held for sale 1,097,098

1,365,886

1,497,320

1,705,167

1,284,821 Loans 15,821,397

15,119,752

14,685,878

14,549,104

14,453,975 Total Earning Assets $ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 19,592,686

$ 18,862,023



















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,658,451

$ 7,600,284

$ 7,168,717

$ 6,874,471

$ 6,412,268 NOW accounts 3,684,772

3,651,595

3,447,909

3,314,334

3,182,245 MMDA 5,240,922

5,209,653

4,966,492

4,872,500

4,761,279 Savings accounts 973,724

928,954

908,189

876,887

823,039 Retail CDs 1,774,016

1,827,852

1,919,184

2,005,265

2,066,410 Brokered CDs —

—

511

1,000

1,000 Total Deposits 19,331,885

19,218,338

18,411,002

17,944,457

17,246,241 Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4,020

5,559

5,133

6,883

9,284 FHLB advances 48,786

48,828

48,866

48,910

48,951 Other borrowings 443,657

468,058

376,489

376,376

376,260 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 126,563

126,067

125,567

125,068

124,574 Total Non-Deposit Funding 623,026

648,512

556,055

557,237

559,069 Total Funding $ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 18,501,694

$ 17,805,310

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Interest Income

















Federal funds sold $ 10

$ 9

$ 9

$ 12

$ 12 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,373

1,521

1,244

594

521 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

1

1 Investment securities - taxable 4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118 Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 235

198

176

176

178 Loans held for sale 8,132

9,433

10,618

11,773

10,827 Loans (TE) 170,398

162,415

156,861

157,112

161,473 Total Earning Assets $ 184,387

$ 179,442

$ 174,204

$ 174,912

$ 179,130



















Accretion income (included above) $ 1,006

$ 2,812

$ 2,948

$ 4,462

$ 6,127



















Interest Expense

















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts $ 824

$ 864

$ 808

$ 816

$ 926 MMDA 1,643

1,971

1,970

1,908

1,998 Savings accounts 133

128

129

122

124 Retail CDs 1,492

1,715

2,195

2,921

3,744 Brokered CDs —

—

4

8

6 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798 Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3

4

4

5

7 FHLB advances 190

195

195

193

192 Other borrowings 5,164

5,317

4,640

4,683

4,638 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,381

1,334

1,440

1,243

1,338 Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 10,830

$ 11,528

$ 11,385

$ 11,899

$ 12,973



















Net Interest Income (TE) $ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 163,013

$ 166,157

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold 0.20%

0.18%

0.18%

0.24%

0.24% Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.16%

0.16%

0.16%

0.10%

0.10% Time deposits in other banks —%

—%

—%

1.64%

1.63% Investment securities - taxable 2.76%

3.33%

2.77%

2.59%

2.72% Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.22%

3.47%

3.66%

3.87%

3.75% Loans held for sale 3.01%

2.74%

2.81%

2.77%

3.42% Loans (TE) 4.37%

4.26%

4.24%

4.33%

4.53% Total Earning Assets 3.56%

3.39%

3.44%

3.58%

3.85%



















Interest-Bearing Deposits

















NOW accounts 0.09%

0.09%

0.09%

0.10%

0.12% MMDA 0.13%

0.15%

0.16%

0.16%

0.17% Savings accounts 0.06%

0.05%

0.06%

0.06%

0.06% Retail CDs 0.34%

0.37%

0.45%

0.58%

0.73% Brokered CDs —%

—%

3.11%

3.21%

2.43% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.14%

0.16%

0.18%

0.21%

0.25% Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.30%

0.29%

0.31%

0.29%

0.31% FHLB advances 1.58%

1.58%

1.58%

1.58%

1.59% Other borrowings 4.72%

4.51%

4.89%

4.99%

5.00% Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 4.43%

4.20%

4.55%

3.99%

4.36% Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.39%

4.19%

4.48%

4.41%

4.48% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.36%

0.37%

0.38%

0.41%

0.46%



















Net Interest Spread 3.20%

3.02%

3.06%

3.17%

3.39%



















Net Interest Margin(2) 3.35%

3.18%

3.22%

3.34%

3.57%



















Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.22%

0.23%

0.24%

0.26%

0.30%



(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets. (3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations





































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962



















Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion charges 977

4,023

183

—

— Servicing right impairment (recovery) (9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639) Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

—

—

(603) (Gain) loss on bank premises (6)

(126)

1,136

(236)

(264) Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) 2,024

243

(536)

206

2,290 After tax adjustment items (6,659)

(400)

2,181

(779)

(9,216) Adjusted net income $ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 87,548

$ 115,746



















Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860 Net income per diluted share $ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 1.79 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 1.25

$ 1.66



















Average assets $ 23,275.654

$ 23,054.847

$ 22,087.642

$ 21,538,894

$ 20,734,414 Return on average assets 1.42%

1.41%

1.47%

1.64%

2.44% Adjusted return on average assets 1.31%

1.40%

1.51%

1.63%

2.26%



















Average common equity $ 2,994.652

$ 2,939.507

$ 2,874.691

$ 2,798,269

$ 2,695,005 Average tangible common equity $ 1,857,713

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,804,324

$ 1,696,946 Return on average common equity 11.06%

11.06%

11.27%

12.66%

18.80% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.38%

16.88%

17.65%

19.46%

27.66%





















Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and 3Q21 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

















Total noninterest expense $ 143,820

$ 138,369

$ 137,196

$ 135,761

$ 148,798 Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion charges (977)

(4,023)

(183)

—

— Gain (loss) on bank premises 6

126

(1,136)

236

264 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 142,849

$ 134,472

$ 135,877

$ 135,997

$ 149,062



















Total Revenue

















Net interest income $ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 161,852

$ 164,977 Noninterest income 86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973 Total revenue $ 259,455

$ 248,606

$ 238,223

$ 251,092

$ 282,950



















Adjusted Total Revenue

















Net interest income (TE) $ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 163,013

$ 166,157 Noninterest income 86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973 Total revenue (TE) 260,468

249,683

239,381

252,253

284,130 Adjustment items:

















(Gain) loss on securities 27

4

(530)

(1)

12 Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

—

—

(603) Servicing right impairment (recovery) (9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 250,841

$ 245,147

$ 240,249

$ 251,503

$ 272,900



















Efficiency ratio 55.43%

55.66%

57.59%

54.07%

52.59% Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 56.95%

54.85%

56.56%

54.07%

54.62%



















Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,007,159

$ 2,966,451

$ 2,900,770

$ 2,837,004

$ 2,757,596 Less:

















Goodwill 1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005 Other intangibles, net 120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,864,057

$ 1,827,893

$ 1,912,369

$ 1,845,216

$ 1,761,743



















Period end number of shares 69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426 Book value per share (period end) $ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 40.66

$ 39.56 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 26.45

$ 25.27

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Banking Division

















Net interest income $ 133,745

$ 120,572

$ 113,524

$ 110,670

$ 112,816 Provision for credit losses 5,226

4,565

(9,578)

(3,949)

(23,904) Noninterest income 21,364

18,859

17,896

16,171

16,738 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 49,195

36,522

40,020

37,814

42,723 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,074

11,699

10,196

9,050

10,120 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,230

10,162

9,159

10,280

10,201 Other noninterest expenses 20,045

24,048

21,723

18,763

19,710 Total noninterest expense 91,544

82,431

81,098

75,907

82,754 Income before income tax expense 58,339

52,435

59,900

54,883

70,704 Income tax expense 16,996

14,010

17,784

14,196

18,456 Net income $ 41,343

$ 38,425

$ 42,116

$ 40,687

$ 52,248



















Retail Mortgage Division

















Net interest income $ 19,295

$ 19,912

$ 21,289

$ 22,533

$ 18,984 Provision for credit losses 1,587

175

1,678

5,647

(4,553) Noninterest income 61,649

59,650

55,555

69,055

97,640 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 31,614

36,787

36,373

44,798

49,838 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,471

1,587

1,590

1,553

1,476 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,172

1,213

1,357

1,435

1,546 Other noninterest expenses 12,645

10,793

11,675

7,638

8,189 Total noninterest expense 46,902

50,380

50,995

55,424

61,049 Income before income tax expense 32,455

29,007

24,171

30,517

60,128 Income tax expense 6,815

6,092

5,076

6,408

12,627 Net income $ 25,640

$ 22,915

$ 19,095

$ 24,109

$ 47,501



















Warehouse Lending Division

















Net interest income $ 6,447

$ 8,063

$ 8,712

$ 8,720

$ 9,906 Provision for credit losses (222)

77

(291)

(155)

(145) Noninterest income 1,401

1,253

1,037

1,333

980 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 283

258

264

278

330 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1

1

—

1

1 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 47

56

59

68

49 Other noninterest expenses 218

227

200

30

33 Total noninterest expense 549

542

523

377

413 Income before income tax expense 7,521

8,697

9,517

9,831

10,618 Income tax expense 1,579

1,827

1,999

2,064

2,230 Net income $ 5,942

$ 6,870

$ 7,518

$ 7,767

$ 8,388

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



















Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 SBA Division

















Net interest income $ 6,011

$ 11,319

$ 10,699

$ 12,882

$ 16,635 Provision for credit losses (143)

(663)

(1,104)

(607)

(547) Noninterest income 2,491

2,002

2,070

2,677

2,611 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 1,271

1,217

1,320

937

1,382 Occupancy and equipment expenses 99

121

116

132

106 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 28

28

18

—

1 Other noninterest expenses 380

645

370

284

295 Total noninterest expense 1,778

2,011

1,824

1,353

1,784 Income before income tax expense 6,867

11,973

12,049

14,813

18,009 Income tax expense 1,442

2,514

2,530

3,111

3,782 Net income $ 5,425

$ 9,459

$ 9,519

$ 11,702

$ 14,227



















Premium Finance Division

















Net interest income $ 7,046

$ 6,971

$ 7,437

$ 7,047

$ 6,636 Provision for credit losses (217)

(1,395)

(380)

(794)

558 Noninterest income 6

5

4

4

4 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 1,918

1,831

1,694

1,678

1,712 Occupancy and equipment expenses 82

86

77

76

78 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 95

75

88

94

87 Other noninterest expenses 952

1,013

897

852

921 Total noninterest expense 3,047

3,005

2,756

2,700

2,798 Income before income tax expense 4,222

5,366

5,065

5,145

3,284 Income tax expense 874

1,091

1,633

1,083

686 Net income $ 3,348

$ 4,275

$ 3,432

$ 4,062

$ 2,598



















Total Consolidated

















Net interest income $ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 161,852

$ 164,977 Provision for credit losses 6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591) Noninterest income 86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973 Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884 Other noninterest expenses 34,240

36,726

34,865

27,567

29,148 Total noninterest expense 143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798 Income before income tax expense 109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743 Income tax expense 27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781 Net income $ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp