Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results and Dividends

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) ("Associated") today announced the results of the actions taken at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following directors were re-elected:

John (Jay) B. Williams , chairman, Associated Banc-Corp, and chairman, Church Mutual Insurance Company

Andrew J. Harmening , president and chief executive officer, Associated Banc-Corp

R. Jay Gerken , director of 17 mutual funds associated with Sanford C. Bernstein Fund, Inc.

Judith P. Greffin , former chief investment officer, Allstate Corporation

Michael J. Haddad , chair of the board of directors, Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Robert A. Jeffe , senior operating partner, BlackWatch

Eileen A. Kamerick , adjunct professor of law and consultant

Gale E. Klappa , executive chairman, WEC Energy Group

Cory L. Nettles , founder and managing director, Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

Karen T. van Lith, founder and CEO of APEL Worldwide, LLC

Shareholders also (1) gave advisory approval to named executive officer compensation, and (2) ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Associated's independent accounting firm for 2022.

The Associated Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3671875 per depositary share on Associated's 5.875% Series E Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per depositary share on Associated's 5.625% Series F Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

