Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Announces 5-Unit Agreement for Greater Dallas DMA

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a multi-unit agreement that will bring five stores to the Dallas metro market by the end of 2024.

Behind the multi-unit agreement are business partners Ankush Agrawal and Rushik Solanki who operate as Makers LLC. As friends who both reside in the greater Dallas market, the duo was seeking a new business venture to embark on together. Agrawal brings years of construction and property management experience to the team, whereas Solanki comes from a background in business management, training, and operations. With complimentary skill sets, they are eager to grow their franchise portfolio – optimistic of adding even more Bad Ass Coffee shops in the coming years.

"The Bad Ass Coffee name caught our attention right away, and we were even more impressed as we started digging into the franchise opportunity," said Agrawal. "The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand is built around a culture of 'ohana – family – and it really is just that. The entire leadership team has been amazingly supportive – there's a solid infrastructure and clear vision for growth. It is truly exciting to get in at the ground level of an emerging brand with immense opportunity, and know you're playing a part in its evolution."

Their first location will open at 3800 Miles Road in Sachse with a target opening date Q4/Q1. An additional two stores are slated to open in 2023, and the final two stores in 2024. Their openings will follow Bad Ass Coffee's debut in the state with its first Texas location opening in the greater Dallas Fort-Worth area by Q4.

"One of the key differentiators is Bad Ass Coffee's roots to Hawaiian culture," said Solanki. "Knowing they have longstanding partnerships with multi-generational Hawaiian coffee farmers is not only appealing from a supply chain perspective, but the product itself is second to none. They are harvesting some of the highest quality coffee beans in the world, resulting in a superior product that we're able to offer to our customers."

The Dallas market and the greater state of Texas are ideal for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's continued expansion. Target development markets for the state include Austin, Corpus Christi, Fort -Worth, Galvenston, Houston, San Antonio, and beyond. While the brand is just starting its development in the state, there is already strong brand awareness because of travel to Hawaii, Southern California, and Florida where there have been several stores open and operating for a number of years.

"We are looking for more strong operators like the Ankush and Rushik to grow the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand throughout Texas," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "They are great additions to our growing base of franchise owners and have already hit the ground running as they work toward opening their first location. As we continue to penetrate markets across Texas, we're excited to welcome new franchisees to our 'ohana (family) as we aim to build a loyal fan base in every community."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai, Maui and Moloka'i. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

With rapid expansion underway, the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with territories available nationwide. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.

