The 50,000 square-foot facility will lead to the creation of over 250 jobs

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Manufacturing Company (BMC) announced today that it is opening a new state-of-the-art plant in Phoenix, Arizona. BMC is a tech-enabled print, cut & sew operation specializing in one-off, on-demand garments and home fashion products. The leased 50,000 square-foot facility is expected to be fully operational by June 1st, 2022 and will bring over 250 jobs.

Bespoke Manufacturing Company (PRNewswire)

Bespoke Manufacturing Company Announces Apparel Plant In Phoenix

BMC is an ideal manufacturing solution for any size apparel brand that strives to reshape its supply chain. Brands can offer personalized products on-demand thanks to fast turnaround times and direct-to-consumer shipping options.

BMC's technological ecosystem incorporates a digital printing solution, the Kornit Presto, and Lectra's solutions AccuMark 2D, AccuMark 3D, YuniquePLM, AccuMark Made-to-Measure, as well as the GERBERcutter® Z1 allowing BMC to go from designing to printing and cutting and sewing within minutes, without facing the risk of errors. A fleet of Fetch Robotics AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots) deliver totes directly into 120 of Juki's newest electronic sewing stations. The plant has a capacity of over 5 dresses per minute.

Product setup through the iCreate.fashion web portal enables absolute real-time 24/7 visibility into the launch, manufacturing process, and inventory status. iCreate helps designers and brands build smart tech packs (STPs) that can be used in both simple and highly automated manufacturing plants worldwide.

J. Kirby Best, the founder of BMC, states, "We chose to build our first plant in the heart of Phoenix because of the talented sewers the city has to offer. Quality is of the utmost importance. We have hired first-rate tailors and sewers from around the world who are eager to show that the United States is a competitive force in apparel manufacturing."

"With talented fabric and consumer-product innovators, Greater Phoenix continues to attract technology-focused companies and manufacturers," said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "We're excited to welcome BMC as the latest high-tech manufacturer choosing to expand in the region and look forward to being a partner in their continued growth and success."

"Arizona is quickly becoming a fashion innovation hotbed, with designers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes making an impact," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "BMC's state-of-the-art facility brings another high-tech innovator to our state, and we are proud to welcome their expansion."

Bespoke Manufacturing Company, LLC. (BMC.Fashion) specializes in purchase-activated, on-demand, one-off apparel manufacturing. BMC has developed technologically advanced manufacturing and distribution solutions for the on-demand apparel industry. Our factory model automates and integrates every aspect of the manufacturing process from order entry to delivery. The integrated components driven by complex software solutions allow BMC to manufacture unique SKU's on-demand thereby eliminating inventory costs and streamlining the supply chain.

iCreate.Fashion (iCreateone, Inc.) is an industry platform designed for brands and designers to create, track, store, and distribute their traditional human readable tech packs and their machine-readable Smart Tech Packs (STP) to retailers and manufacturers globally. iCreate has also constructed an integrated manufacturing system (M3) designed to eliminate as many human tasks as possible to be able to deliver one-off, personalized products on-demand.

Bespoke Manufacturing Company Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bespoke Manufacturing Company