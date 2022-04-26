BitSight Appoints Julie M.B. Bradley to Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, announced today that it has appointed Julie M.B. Bradley to its Board of Directors. As part of the appointment, Bradley will also chair the Board's Audit Committee. Throughout her career, Bradley has served on the board of directors for Blue Apron, Constant Contact, Exact Target, First Watch, GoodRx, Wayfair and Wish.

"Julie is an accomplished executive who has served as a trusted advisor and board member to some of the world's most prestigious brands," said Steve Harvey, CEO, BitSight. "She will be an invaluable asset to BitSight as we strengthen our internal processes and controls during this exciting phase of accelerated growth."

Bradley served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Senior Vice President and Treasurer during her tenure at TripAdvisor. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer of Art Technology Group during its acquisition by Oracle, where she led all financial activities, investor relations and global IT. She also served as Vice President of Finance at Akamai Technologies, where she was responsible for directing the majority of financial activities, including its achievement of profitability.

"BitSight is a game changing company and I am thrilled to join the Board," said Bradley. "As a former public company CFO, I have a deep appreciation for the necessity and challenge of measuring, managing and communicating cyber risk to various stakeholders. BitSight has already established its Security Ratings as the standard measurement for cybersecurity performance in the market, and the future is even brighter. I believe the company's investments in cyber risk quantification will fill a critical gap for executives and board members seeking greater assurance that their cybersecurity investments are effectively reducing risk."

