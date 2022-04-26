Bluum Awarded REMC SAVE Bid Contract in Support of Michigan Schools

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum (formerly Trox + Tierney), North America's leading education technology solutions provider, was recently awarded a REMC SAVE Device Bid contract. The renowned contract grants Bluum the ability to meet the purchasing needs of eligible Michigan-based K-12 public, private and charter schools and higher education institutions.

Bluum, a long-time REMC SAVE partner, was selected to participate in the contract for the 11th-plus consecutive year.

Since its establishment in 1990, REMC SAVE has helped Michigan schools save more than $1 billion by providing large-volume contracts for a variety of educational resources. Bluum, a long-time REMC SAVE partner, was selected to participate in the contract for the 11th-plus consecutive year based on selection criteria such as price, product quality, customer input and satisfaction, technology changes and trained experience with products.

"One of the cornerstones of our organization's vision is to provide technology equity by saving schools time and money," REMC SAVE Project Director Nancy Corner said. "I am thrilled that we can work with education partners like Bluum that are committed to using technology to enhance teaching and learning. Every dollar saved through REMC SAVE today is one more dollar to invest in instruction tomorrow, so I am thankful that companies like Bluum can assist schools in that pursuit."

The contract, which runs from April 13 through October 1, 2022, allows Michigan schools to access Bluum products at reduced prices. The aim is to improve access to learning for all students and empower teachers to create high-quality, engaging instructional environments. With the return to onsite learning and the accelerated transition to digital devices continuing to climb, Bluum's all-in-one classroom device and charging solutions can be complemented by its asset tagging, white-glove service, pre-wiring installation, cable management and UV printing services.

"It is an honor to continue to serve the thousands of Michigan educators who purchase through the REMC SAVE contract," Bluum Director of Sales Bill McCoy said. "In my years of working in education technology, I can't think of a more opportune time for Michigan schools to invest in technology because of the available government funding. Bluum's funding advisors can assist schools in acquiring government funding, offering additional value to educators who purchase from us."

Bluum-listed devices are available, in stock and include a complimentary one-year Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) warranty coverage. Schools also receive 90-day access to the Bluum Educator Portal, which features hundreds of online courses to help optimize the use of new technology. Additional institutions in Michigan, such as public libraries, museums, healthcare facilities, non-profit education organizations, and government agencies (state, county and local), can also purchase using the REMC SAVE Bid contract.

Tierney rebranded to Bluum in January 2022, but products on the REMC SAVE contract are still listed under the Tierney name. To learn more about Bluum and the devices schools can purchase under the REMC contract, please visit https://www.bluum.com/contracts/remc.

About Bluum

At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology, services and support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

