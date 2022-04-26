Bonnier Transforms into an Outdoor Adventure Company

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnier LLC, a media company respected for its iconic publications in the marine category, has restructured its business across all operations to prioritize experiential events as its growth engine for the future. The Florida-based company is harnessing the power of media as a means to accelerate consumer interactions across a wide spectrum of outdoor activities. With its new mission to fuel the passion of outdoor enthusiasts, Bonnier is reshaping itself to become the nation's leading outdoor adventure company.

"We see ourselves almost back in startup mode," said Dr. Jens Mueffelmann, Executive Chairman. "We're taking on the mindset of a new company with a new mission and branding, a new leadership team and investors, a new structure and way of working, and a new future. We are now fully focused on growth. Game time!"

In adopting its new "We Are Outdoor Adventure" branding, Bonnier is doubling down on its core mission: to fuel passion for fishing, boating, sailing, motorsports, hunting and travel. This mission is also reflected in the company's new corporate website, bonniercorp.com, launched this month, which showcases Bonnier's integrated brands and category dominance.

"What we needed as a company was a strategy for harnessing our individual efforts into something powerful, something meaningful," said David Ritchie, CEO. "As we work to align our teams on the mission, we find that we are unlocking significant new opportunities. We see ourselves now on a path to double our revenues within five years."

Bonnier spent nearly 18 months working with investment bank Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips to divest off-mission brands in categories as diverse as cooking, science and corporate diversity in four transactions, thereby shaping a group with pure focus on outdoor adventure. The new structure also incorporates a legal entity change, in which management has taken equity positions in the business. Bonnier AB, based in Stockholm, Sweden, remains the company's majority shareholder.

A new five-executive leadership team was put into place, which includes Glenn Sandridge and Jonathan Moore in positions responsible for revenue growth across all properties, as well as Shawn Bean as head of creative, David Butler as lead for all digital initiatives, and Tara Bisciello to oversee financial services.

In making the appointments, Ritchie redefined each member's traditional line of responsibility. "Where previously senior managers held a specific role for a specific department, in the new organization, executive leaders hold functional responsibility across the entire organization," Ritchie said. "Our head of creative, as an example, doesn't just oversee our editorial and design teams, but he also has free purview to help shape our company culture, ideate new event concepts, pitch custom-content packages to clients, and more. His role is not limited by an org chart; it is limited only by his creativity in how he can impact the business."

Bonnier also transformed its way of working by migrating its workforce to a fully integrated virtual model. Where previously the company had office locations in New York, California, Indiana, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, today a startup-like warehouse in Florida and workshops across the nation serve for brainstorming and team collaboration.

Bonnier is an outdoor adventure company that fuels passion for fishing, boating, sailing, motorsports, hunting and travel. Bonnier has the nation's leading portfolio of experiential events and iconic media brands in the marine category, and an extensive series of nationwide motorsports and hunting events. Publisher of Salt Water Sportsman, Marlin, Sport Fishing, Boating, Yachting, Cruising World and Sailing World, Bonnier produces award-winning SFTV television programming, and hosts world-class fishing tournaments, sailing regattas and educational events across the US and in Mexico, Bermuda, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Australia and the Virgin Islands. Bonnier is owned by Sweden-based Bonnier AB, a globally operating conglomerate with more than 200 years in publishing.

