Bradford White Water Heaters empowers specifiers with key product information through RIB SpecLink

AMBLER, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading American manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating and storage products, announces that specifiers can now use RIB SpecLink, a leading cloud-based solution connecting design and construction professionals with building product manufacturers, to explore and connect with the company's wide range of top-performing products.

"With SpecLink, our customers have immediate, 24-7 access to key information that empowers them to identify the right Bradford White Water Heaters product for new construction, replacement, or an update to an existing system," said Aaron Siegel, director of sales – commercial at Bradford White Water Heaters. "SpecLink provides not only critical specifications but also tips and features so Bradford White professionals can ensure they always have the right size and application of any of our products for any project."

SpecLink joins a powerful suite of online and digital specifying tools available to Bradford White professionals that includes Bradford White's RightSpec® Product Sizing Tools, Revit, and Deltek Specpoint.

More than 23,000 users rely on SpecLink as an essential solution to enhance the full construction process, from design to facility management. In addition to connecting specifiers and contractors with manufacturer product data, SpecLink helps construction and design professionals streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and increase productivity.

Bradford White's investment in SpecLink reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing enhanced value to its contractor and specifier customers through best-in-class industry partnerships and professional development opportunities such as the Bradford White For the Pro® Training Academy platform and Industry Forward®, the company's charitable giving initiative to promote strategic workforce development and increase public awareness of the value of the plumbing and HVAC industry.

