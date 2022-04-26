Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Remains Amongst Top Nevada Workplaces for 2022

Vegas-Based Sandwich Franchise Named to Prestigious List for Third Year In-a-Row; Leads the Field in Employee Satisfaction

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the popular fast casual franchise known for its fan-favorite sandwich creations, announced today that the brand has once again been named one of the Top Workplaces by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This now marks the third year in-a-row that the franchise has found itself among those ranked by their employees as being one of the best brands to work for in Nevada.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

This year's awards wrapped up after having achieved a variety of record-breaking metrics, such as the selection of 55 companies by their employees to receive inclusion in this year's rankings, which is 13 more than what was seen in 2021. These final recipients were chosen from 91 total companies based throughout Nevada using a detailed employee survey process that was conducted by Energage, a research company based out of Philadelphia. That, too, was a record number of companies to be included in the awards extensive vetting process.

As is the case in every year past, the Nevada Top Workplaces Award consists of an in-depth survey given to employees of nominated companies as a means to assess each brand's positioning on a multitude of workplace issues, such as corporate leadership, employee appreciation, direction, team communication and company benefits. The responses for each are coalesced into a final whole and the top performers are selected.

"It's a very proud feeling to consistently find yourself listed as being one of the best places to work in the entire state. Not because there's an award to show for it but because your team regards the company and the culture we've created so highly," says Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. "There could never be anything as valuable as that."

As many fans of the brand are aware, Capriotti's has roots stretching all the way back to Wilmington, Delaware, where, in 1976, the first location was established. Back then, it was founded as a concept that put the customer first, providing them with a quality of food and overall experience that couldn't be found anywhere else. Today, the franchise still operates under that customer-first mentality, but their passion has expanded to encompass the efforts of the Capriotti's team, all of whom embody the company's core values – passion, family, integrity, profitability, and genuineness.

"The systems we have in place are meant to ensure that Capriotti's team members have a uniform experience being a part of our brand, whether they be here in Vegas or on the other side of the country," says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer of Capriotti's. "Such is the case for the entire Capriotti's family of brands, Wing Zone included. And with the growth that both franchises are predicting to see by year's end, we're eager to welcome many more people into that fold very shortly."

For more information about Capriotti's including its franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

