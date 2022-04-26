Covalon Announces New Senior Vice President of Marketing

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that Ron Hebert has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

"We are so pleased to welcome Ron to Covalon," said Brian Pedlar, Chief Executive Officer of Covalon. "With the addition of Ron to our senior leadership team, we gain a highly creative and driven executive with strong experience in growth-focused marketing. Ron's experience engaging with physicians and clinicians in the United States, combined with his past successes in the biologics, physician services, pediatric, hematology, and anesthesiology markets, brings strong value to Covalon's growing infection prevention and advanced wound care business. Ron will be an asset to our Company as we grow."

Mr. Hebert brings nearly 30 years of healthcare sales, marketing, and hospital experience to Covalon. He has extensive experience leading national and international marketing operations within prominent global pharmaceutical and medical device companies, such as Bayer Diagnostics and Beckman Coulter. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at VIVEX Biologics, a regenerative medicine technology company based in Florida. He also served as Vice President and Head of Growth Marketing and Sales Operations at MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) Health Solutions, a $3.5 billion Physician Services Organization. There, he was responsible for developing and executing the organization's growth strategies, marketing, communications, and sales operations for partner hospitals, health systems, and the more than 350 company-owned physician practices under various organizational sub-brands. Prior to MEDNAX, Mr. Hebert served as the Director of Global Product Management and Strategy for Beckman Coulter, a Danaher Company, where he oversaw all global upstream marketing, research and development, and general management of its $700 million hematology, hemostasis, and urinalysis business.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

