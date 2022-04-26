HornBlasters Announces New Version of Their Most Popular Horn to Honk at Bad Drivers

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When HornBlasters CEO Matt Heller founded HornBlasters, he wanted to create train horns that drivers could install on their cars and trucks so they could honk louder than anyone else on the road. Nearly 20 years later, HornBlasters is more significant than ever.

The Florida-based viral company is launching a new version of their popular Spare Tire Delete bracket to celebrate. People love the product because it allows them to relocate the spare tire in their pickup or SUV to lift a complete train horn kit in its place. Now, drivers can purchase the Stealth Spare Tire Delete bracket. The new, improved model allows drivers to place horn bells up and out of the way, hiding them completely. Some people want to show the horns off, but this will let people who want them tucked away to honk too.

Over the years, less flashy drivers have demanded a sleeker, easier-to-hide horn system. Now it's here! HornBlasters decided to create the Stealth version to appeal to a broader customer base.

ABOUT HORNBLASTERS

HornBlasters is a market leader for automotive train horn applications. Founded in 2002, it has created a niche automotive product segment of train horns for cars, trucks, and boats. Since then, the business has exponentially grown its market and has expanded into air suspension, load support, and electric air horns.

