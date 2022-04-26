ICV Partners Announces Investment In Beacon Global Strategies

MIAMI, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on lower middle market companies in business services, consumer goods & services, food & beverage, and healthcare, announced today that it has made a significant investment in Beacon Global Strategies ("Beacon" or "BGS"), in partnership with its founders Michael Allen, Jeremy Bash, and Andrew Shapiro and members of the Beacon leadership team.

Beacon Global Strategies is a leading Washington DC-based strategic advisory firm specializing in government policy, government procurement, geopolitical and risk analysis, technology policy, supply chain risks, cyber risks, and strategic communications. Founded in 2013, Beacon serves as a trusted advisor to market leading companies across technology, government services, energy and financial services. BGS helps its clients navigate the ever-expanding intersection of geopolitics, national security and technology.

Jermaine Warren, a Principal at ICV, said, "ICV is excited to partner with the founders and the entire leadership team at Beacon. We plan to leverage our prior success in assisting professional services firms scale to help accelerate Beacon's growth." Mr. Warren further stated, "We believe that information and communications technologies will continue to rapidly permeate all sectors of our economy and society, driving demand for complex partnerships between the private and the government sector. Beacon will benefit from this cross section of technology and national security as Boards of Directors and C-suite executives need detailed, tactical advice or risk missing trends and changes in policies, which puts their employees, their supply chains, and reputations at risk."

"We are excited to partner with ICV and look forward to benefiting from their longstanding experience working with high growth companies in the business services sector," said BGS founders Andrew Shapiro, Jeremy Bash and Michael Allen. "We have established BGS' global position by providing our clients with a clear and detailed view of national security decision-making. This partnership will enable the firm to pursue its next stage of growth while continuing to provide the highest quality services to our clients."

Willie Woods, President of ICV, commented, "We believe Beacon Global Strategies is the premier geopolitical consultancy focused on the convergence of technology and national security, with a reputation and capability that is unmatched. This is the result of the founders building a highly talented team and brand over the past nine years."

The investment in Beacon continues the firm's history of partnering with successful founders and entrepreneurs in the business services sector. Beacon is the second ICV investment that builds upon the tailwinds driving increased demand for governance, risk, regulatory and compliance products and services.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies employs over 40 full time professionals and has an expert network of an additional 60 subject matter experts, providing clients with a best-in-class understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector. To learn more, please visit www.bgsdc.com

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1999, ICV Partners is a leading private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. Over its first four funds, the principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

