InventHelp Inventor Develops Space-Optimizing Gardening Station (TRO-518)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to provide a means of planting any type of food or flower plant for those with limited spaces or without a yard area," said an inventor, from Phelpston, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the URBAN FARMING. My design enables you to easily enjoy gardening and growing your own food, even if you live in an apartment."

The patent-pending invention provides a space-optimizing gardening station for use at any home. In doing so, it enables the user to grow a variety of foods or flowers. It also eliminates the need for a conventional yard space to garden. The invention features a simple and flexible design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households, apartments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

