Johnnie Max Selected as a Finalist for the 2022 SIIA CODiE Award for Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software and Information Industry Association has selected Johnnie Max, a new online literacy program for the next generation of PreK–K teachers and learners, as a finalist for the 2022 SIIA CODiE Award in the Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution category.

John Jones Media (PRNewswire)

This category recognizes the best digital product providing or supporting learning for children ages 3–5. For 37 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized thousands of education and business technology companies. Johnnie Max is one of only three programs to be named as a finalist in this category.

Johnnie Max is built around interactive, nonfiction eBooks and informational videos that feature content-rich photography to foster a sense of wonder and meaning as children interact with images and text that put the world in their hands. Johnnie Max delivers this highly flexible and interactive digital content on a platform that provides equity of access and instructional support to teachers, early learners, and their families. Content is in English and Spanish, and families are supported with home guides and program resources.

This new program is the inaugural product of John Jones Media and is already making waves in the early childhood education market.

"High-quality early childhood education has the potential to positively impact the long-term health, social emotional learning, and academic achievement of all young learners. That's why we created Johnnie Max," explains Jamie West, CEO of John Jones Media, the EdTech company behind Johnnie Max.

The program develops oral language and vocabulary acquisition—the underpinnings of reading readiness—while expanding children's worldview and preparing them for a lifetime of academic and digital learning. Currently, more than 50% of low-socioeconomic status preschoolers exhibit moderate to severe language development delays.

Additionally, the pandemic has worsened reading readiness among young children, and many early childhood educators are striving to mitigate its adverse effects. Johnnie Max aims to close the literacy gap to help all children enter school on an equal footing.

About John Jones Media

Founded by educators and educational product developers, John Jones Media is an EdTech company that launched its first product in January 2022. Johnnie Max is a new online literacy program for PreK–K that builds foundational literacy and oral language for young children. All components are in English and Spanish.

Media contact: jamie@jjonesmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Jones Media