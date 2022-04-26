NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Surpasses 100 Peer-Reviewed Publications of the Precice System for Limb Lengthening

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) today announced a milestone of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications of the Precice® System (Precice) for conditions related to limb lengthening and reconstruction from NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics™ (NSO). The Precice System is an intramedullary nail that once implanted, utilizes an External Remote Controller (ERC) to non-invasively lengthen the limb.

NuVasive Logo (PRNewswire)

"This significant milestone further supports the benefits that Precice offers orthopedic surgeons and their patients," said Dr. Stuart Green, orthopedic surgeon at UC Irvine School of Medicine. "First introduced in 2011, Precice has been used to successfully overcome limb length deficiencies in thousands of patients around the world with less pain and fewer complications than previously thought possible. The publications demonstrate the important role the implant plays in modern limb reconstruction—helping establish Precice as today's standard of care."

Following the first publication in 2014 in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research,1 more than 100 peer-reviewed publications have been authored in countries including the United States, Germany, and South Africa. Precice has been researched in dozens of journals including The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma, Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and The Journal of Surgical Orthopaedic Advances.

"With approximately 15,000 procedures in more than 45 countries, today's announcement is yet another significant milestone for Precice," said Pete Ligotti, general manager of NSO. "We remain committed to providing novel technology in underserved markets to help deliver better outcomes for surgeons—and most importantly for patients."

NSO, a division of NuVasive, is focused on the design and innovation of disruptive orthopedic solutions for complex orthopedic reconstruction and limb lengthening. Precice is used to treat long bone abnormalities resulting from congenital bone conditions, oncology, or trauma. The proprietary technology includes a complex 60-piece internal gear system remotely activated and controlled by permanent rare earth magnets. This advancement in limb lengthening allows for a precision-controlled distraction phase with the ability to non-invasively customize treatment to best treat the patient's individual needs.

Click here to learn more about the Precice System.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 Kirane Y, Fragomen A, Rozbruch S, et al. Precision of the PRECICE internal bone lengthening nail. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research: 2014, Dec;472(12):3869-78. doi: 10.1007/s11999-014-3575-0.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.