Pointivo's AI-Powered Analytics Platform Reduces Timeline to Complete Tower Mount Mapping By Up To 90%

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointivo , the leading software platform provider for asset inspection using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision, announces today the ability to generate complete tower mount mapping outputs using AI-driven analytics to significantly expedite the mount mapping process.

Leveraging powerful tools to augment mount analysis, Pointivo is the only provider in the market to reduce the mount mapping process from 4-10 weeks to as little as 5 days. This streamlined process saves significant time and money, and provides easy data verification - dramatically increasing the volume of mount analyses that may be performed by an engineer.

Pointivo's patented, accurate, and consistent Tower Analytics Platform calculates mount member measurements, identifies antennas and other ancillary equipment, and provides a complete report, consistent with the customers' existing formats. An engineer can review and confirm the data and import it directly into mount analysis software in under 30 minutes.

The fast pace of carrier deployment underscores the importance of timely and accurate data capture for mount mapping. Pointivo's innovation and automation benefits every stakeholder:

Engineers - Enhances efficiency, lowers cost, and expands capacity to perform analysis

Carriers - Improves efficiency and speed of deployment

Tower Owners - Provides accurate and verifiable assessment of wind loading and structural impact

General Contractors - Accelerates deployment and promotes more valuable utilization of tower crews

Tower Technicians - Supports the reassignment of crews for modifications and installs to yield greater return on effort

"Pointivo is dedicated to innovation, and our team works tirelessly to deliver technology that greatly improves processes performed by telecom engineering teams every day," said Pat Lien, VP, Sales and Marketing. "Engineers are blown away when they can go from request to complete mount mapping with direct import into CAD and RISA-3D in 5 days with less than 30 minutes of engineering review".

"We're witnessing a digital transformation in the tower engineering space that is undeniable and we're excited to be on the leading edge of this initiative," said Tom Kane, CEO of NB+C. "Our collaboration with Pointivo, and our combined innovation in mount mapping, demonstrates our commitment to excellence and leadership in telecom engineering. Pointivo's '5 Day Mount Mapping' is just one of the many ways in which we are leveraging technology to increase efficiency and deliver superior service to our clients."

About Pointivo

Pointivo gives companies a deeper understanding of their assets with drone inspection solutions that drive revenue, operational efficiencies, and scale their businesses. Pointivo's platform combines machine learning, computer vision and advanced analytics to serve the telecommunications, facility assessment, residential and commercial roofing, energy, and infrastructure industries. Our customers are innovators and rely on our platform and applications to deliver insights that enhance business processes and decisions relating to measurement, damage detection, assessment, inventory management, budgeting, and risk mitigation. Pointivo has performed extensive analytics on over 120,000 assets including 35,000 telecom towers in the last 12 months - each performed in under 48 hours.

