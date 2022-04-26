Robert L. Moore Jr. Announces Campaign and New Website

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Robert L. Moore Jr., candidate for Superior Court Judge, announces a new campaign and website at electrobertmooresuperiorcourtjudge.org. The position is being vacated by the Honorable Jim Hardy. He is a resident of Thomasville, Georgia.

Attorney Robert L. Moore Jr. is a member of the bar of the United States Supreme Court as well as a lifetime member of Phi Delta Phi, the legal honor society. Attorney Moore has two published cases, that remain good law. He has previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in Thomasville, Georgia and later entered private practice as a closing attorney and Creditor's Rights. He likely closed your mortgage refinance loan. He has nearly 15 years of experience in the practice of law.

Before practicing law, Attorney Robert L Moore Jr. worked in various industries, including manufacturing, aviation, trucking, technology, and healthcare, including working at Southwestern State Hospital, in Thomasville, GA. With nearly 30 years of varied industry experience, combined with his legal experience, Attorney Moore is prepared to serve as a Superior Court Judge.

"I hope to cure the backlog in the Southern Judicial Circuit."

In his spare time, he rides his Harley, and enjoys hunting, scuba diving, cycling, mountain hiking, and working on cars.

