Shutterstock Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Stan Pavlovsky, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had a solid start to 2022 with continued profitable revenue growth. Our Enterprise channel is continuing to perform strongly supported by the integration of strategic solutions along with our creative content offerings. Our acquisitions are also now manifesting themselves more tangibly in our product. As a result, Shutterstock is delivering more value to our customers through our enhanced workflow applications, and we intend to launch additional features and functionalities that we believe will further differentiate our creative platform."

First Quarter 2022 highlights compared to First Quarter 2021:

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 9% to $199.1 million . On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 11%.

Income from operations decreased 16% to $31.9 million .

Net income decreased 10% to $26.6 million .

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to $54.8 million .

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.08 to $0.71 .

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased $0.02 to $1.00 .

Operating cash flows decreased 37% to $22.7 million .

Free cash flow decreased 62% to $10.2 million .

Key Operating Metrics

Subscribers increased 17% to 359,000.

Subscriber revenue increased 12% to $85.4 million .

Average revenue per customer increased 4% to $355 .

Paid downloads decreased 3% to 44.6 million.

Revenue per download increased 7% to $4.22 .

Image collection expanded 9% to over 405 million images.

Footage collection expanded 19% to over 25 million clips.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue

First quarter revenue of $199.1 million increased $15.9 million or 9% as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue generated through our E-commerce sales channel increased 7% as compared to the first quarter of 2021, to $127.1 million, and represented 64% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2022. E-commerce revenue growth was driven by higher subscriber revenue and also benefited from our acquisitions of TurboSquid and PicMonkey. Revenue from our Enterprise sales channel increased 11% as compared to the first quarter of 2021, to $72.1 million, and represented 36% of first quarter revenue in 2022. Enterprise revenue growth was driven by our multi-asset product offerings and continued momentum in Shutterstock Studios and Shutterstock Editorial.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 11% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. On a constant currency basis, E-commerce and Enterprise revenues increased by 9% and 13%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to 2021.

Net income and net income per diluted share

Net income of $26.6 million decreased $2.9 million as compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter in 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.71, as compared to $0.79 for the same period in 2021. This decrease was due primarily to increases in operating expenses partially offset by revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 2021. The increase in operating expenses was driven by higher depreciation and amortization expense reported in cost of revenues resulting from our 2021 acquisitions and higher marketing expenses.

Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.00 as compared to $0.98 for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $54.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $1.6 million, or 3%, as compared to the first quarter of 2021, due primarily to higher operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 27.5% from 30.8% in the first quarter of 2021.

FIRST QUARTER LIQUIDITY

Our cash and cash equivalents decreased by $55.9 million to $258.1 million at March 31, 2022, as compared with $314.0 million as of March 31, 2021. This decrease was driven by $65.6 million used in financing activities and $12.5 million used in investing activities, partially offset by $22.7 million of net cash provided by our operating activities.

Net cash provided by our operating activities was driven by our operating income, in addition to changes in the timing of payments pertaining to operating expenses. Cash used in investing activities primarily consists of $12.5 million related to capital expenditures and content acquisition. Cash used in financing activities consists primarily of $38.4 million for the repurchase of common stock under our share repurchase program, $18.5 million paid in settlement of tax withholding obligations related to employee stock-based compensation awards and $8.7 million related to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend.

Free cash flow was $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $16.6 million from the first quarter of 2021. This change was primarily driven by lower cash flows from operating activities.

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.24 per common share, or $8.7 million.

On April 19, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on June 16, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

KEY OPERATING METRICS





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021





Subscribers (end of period)(1)

359,000

306,000 Subscriber revenue (in millions)(2)

$ 85.4

$ 76.5









Average revenue per customer (last twelve months)(3)

$ 355

$ 342 Paid downloads (in millions)(4)

44.6

45.8 Revenue per download(5)

$4.22

$3.96 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions)(6):







Images

405

370 Footage clips

25

21

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period. For periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2021, subscribers excludes customers related to our acquisitions of TurboSquid and PicMonkey. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, subscribers excludes customers related to PicMonkey.



(2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period. For periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2021, subscriber revenue excludes revenues related to our acquisitions of TurboSquid and PicMonkey. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, subscriber revenue excludes revenues related to PicMonkey.



(3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period. For periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2021, average revenue per customer excludes revenues and customers related to our acquisitions of TurboSquid and PicMonkey. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, average revenue per customer excludes revenues and customers related to PicMonkey.



(4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to custom content, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week and downloads associated with our computer vision offering.



(5) Revenue per download is the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content, revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses and revenue associated with our computer vision offering.



(6) Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only.

2022 GUIDANCE



The Company's current expectations for the full year 2022, remain unchanged as follows:

Revenue of $835 million to $850 million , representing annual growth of 8% - 10%.

Adjusted EBITDA of between $210 million to $217 million .

Adjusted net income per diluted share of between $3.65 to $3.80 .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement Shutterstock's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, Shutterstock's management considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, collectively referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow.

Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, interest income and expense and income taxes; adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue; adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares; revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) as the increase in current period revenues over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods in the comparison; billings as revenue adjusted for the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue acquired through business combinations; and free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, and content acquisition. These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered only in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Shutterstock cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow are useful to investors because these measures enable investors to analyze Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; and revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's operating performance. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Shutterstock's management believes that free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in internal-use software and website development costs to support the Company's ongoing business operations and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions.

Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation and bonuses; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

Reconciliations of the differences between adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings, free cash flow, and the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented under the headings "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP" and "Supplemental Financial Data" immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021









Revenue

$ 199,132

$ 183,281









Operating expenses:







Cost of revenue

69,451

61,832 Sales and marketing

53,329

41,921 Product development

13,626

10,731 General and administrative

30,808

30,679 Total operating expenses

167,214

145,163 Income from operations

31,918

38,118 Other income / (expense), net

758

(2,462) Income before income taxes

32,676

35,656 Provision for income taxes

6,104

6,142 Net income

$ 26,572

$ 29,514









Earnings per share







Basic

$ 0.73

$ 0.81 Diluted

$ 0.71

$ 0.79









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

36,303

36,336 Diluted

37,204

37,249

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 258,112

$ 314,017 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,125 and $1,910

44,774

47,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,833

26,491 Total current assets

339,719

388,215 Property and equipment, net

50,206

48,074 Right-of-use assets

32,935

34,570 Intangibles assets, net

116,859

123,822 Goodwill

219,176

219,816 Deferred tax assets, net

11,559

10,512 Other assets

25,524

26,701 Total assets

$ 795,978

$ 851,710









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 7,208

$ 10,092 Accrued expenses

74,131

99,529 Contributor royalties payable

29,816

29,004 Deferred revenue

178,734

180,979 Other liabilities

13,997

14,180 Total current liabilities

303,886

333,784 Deferred tax liability, net

2,517

2,781 Lease liabilities

35,857

36,966 Other non-current liabilities

9,295

9,697 Total liabilities

351,555

383,228 Commitment and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 39,352 and 39,209 shares

issued and 36,138 and 36,417 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

394

392 Treasury stock, at cost; 3,214 and 2,792 shares as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

(165,465)

(127,196) Additional paid-in capital

373,765

376,537 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,674)

(10,788) Retained earnings

247,403

229,537 Total stockholders' equity

444,423

468,482 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 795,978

$ 851,710

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 26,572

$ 29,514 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

15,065

10,091 Deferred taxes

(1,242)

(433) Non-cash equity-based compensation

7,826

8,210 Bad debt expense

361

526 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

2,366

(5,892) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets

(1,376)

(9,306) Accounts payable and other current and non-current liabilities

(26,717)

(72) Contributor royalties payable

1,030

(369) Deferred revenue

(1,162)

3,559 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 22,723

$ 35,828









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures

(11,775)

(8,548) Business combination, net of cash acquired

—

(72,165) Acquisition of content

(734)

(489) Security deposit payment

(16)

(11) Net cash used in investing activities

$ (12,525)

$ (81,213)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repurchase of treasury shares

(38,372)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—

1,309 Cash paid related to settlement of employee taxes related to RSU vesting

(18,496)

(13,034) Payment of cash dividend

(8,706)

(7,646) Net cash used in financing activities

$ (65,574)

$ (19,371)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(529)

108 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(55,905)

(64,648)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

314,017

428,574 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 258,112

$ 363,926









Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,666

$ 3,363

Shutterstock, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In thousands, except per share information) (unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by

distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow are not financial measures prepared

in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be

construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP

financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled

measures presented by other companies.







Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 26,572

$ 29,514 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:







Depreciation and amortization

15,065

10,091 Non-cash equity-based compensation

7,826

8,210 Other adjustments, net (1)

(758)

2,462 Provision for income taxes

6,104

6,142 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,809

$ 56,419 Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.5%

30.8%

(1) Other adjustments, net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and interest income and expense.







Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 26,572

$ 29,514 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:







Non-cash equity-based compensation

7,826

8,210 Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (2)

(1,838)

(1,929) Acquisition-related amortization expense (3)

6,045

1,099 Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (2)

(1,421)

(258) Adjusted net income

$ 37,184

$ 36,636









Net income per diluted share

$ 0.71

$ 0.79 Adjusted net income per diluted share

$ 1.00

$ 0.98 Weighted average diluted shares

37,204

37,249

(2) Statutory tax rates are used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments. (3) Of these amounts, $5.5 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included within cost of revenue in the Statements of Operations. The remainder of acquisition-related amortization expense is included in general and administrative expense in the Statements of Operations.









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Total Revenues

$ 199,132

$ 183,281









Revenue growth

9%

14% Revenue growth on a constant currency basis

11%

11%









E-commerce revenues

$ 127,070

$ 118,400 Revenue growth: E-commerce

7%

19% Revenue growth: E-commerce on a constant currency basis

9%

16%









Enterprise revenues

$ 72,062

$ 64,881 Revenue growth: Enterprise

11%

5% Revenue growth: Enterprise on a constant currency basis

13%

3%













Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 22,723

$ 35,828 Capital expenditures

(11,775)

(8,548) Content acquisition

(734)

(489) Free cash flow

$ 10,214

$ 26,791









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 E-commerce revenue

$ 127,070

$ 118,400 Enterprise revenue

$ 72,062

$ 64,881 Total revenue

$ 199,132

$ 183,281









Change in total deferred revenue(1)

$ (2,245)

$ 3,787 Total billings

$ 196,887

$ 187,068

(1) Change in total deferred revenue excludes deferred revenue acquired through business combinations.

Shutterstock, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (unaudited)

Historical Operating Metrics



Three Months Ended



3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

































Subscribers (end of period, in thousands) (1)

359

343

336

321

306

281

255

223 Subscriber revenue (in millions) (2)

$ 85.4

$ 81.4

$ 81.5

$ 78.1

$ 76.5

$ 71.1

$ 67.6

$ 62.7

































Average revenue per customer (last twelve months) (3)

$ 355

$ 368

$ 361

$ 356

$ 342

$ 333

$ 328

$ 326 Paid downloads (in millions) (4)

44.6

45.0

44.3

44.9

45.8

45.8

43.4

44.0 Revenue per download (5)

$ 4.22

$ 4.29

$ 4.20

$ 4.17

$ 3.96

$ 3.91

$ 3.79

$ 3.61 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions): (6)































Images

405

400

390

380

370

360

350

340 Footage clips

25

24

23

22

21

21

20

19

Equity-Based Compensation by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

































Cost of revenue

$ 78

$ 54

$ (49)

$ 194

$ 164

$ 155

$ 125

$ 99 Sales and marketing

928

857

638

926

467

586

467

374 Product development

1,781

2,017

1,675

1,799

1,229

1,038

1,263

1,068 General and administrative

5,039

6,612

6,479

6,767

6,350

8,849

6,430

2,095 Total non-cash equity-based compensation

$ 7,826

$ 9,540

$ 8,743

$ 9,686

$ 8,210

$ 10,628

$ 8,285

$ 3,636

Depreciation and Amortization by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

































Cost of revenue

$ 13,760

$ 13,682

$ 11,343

$ 8,214

$ 8,311

$ 8,679

$ 8,222

$ 9,274 General and administrative

1,305

1,358

2,146

1,937

1,780

1,560

1,527

1,578 Total depreciation and amortization

$ 15,065

$ 15,040

$ 13,489

$ 10,151

$ 10,091

$ 10,239

$ 9,749

$ 10,852

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period. For periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2021, subscribers excludes customers related to our acquisitions of TurboSquid and PicMonkey. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, subscribers excludes customers related to PicMonkey.



(2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period. For periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2021, subscriber revenue excludes revenues related to our acquisitions of TurboSquid and PicMonkey. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, subscriber revenue excludes revenues related to PicMonkey.



(3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period. For periods ending on or prior to December 31, 2021, average revenue per customer excludes revenues and customers related to our acquisitions of TurboSquid and PicMonkey. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, average revenue per customer excludes revenues and customers related to PicMonkey.



(4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to custom content, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week and downloads associated with our computer vision offering.



(5) Revenue per download is the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content, revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses and revenue associated with our computer vision offering.



(6) Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only.

