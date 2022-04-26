Native 4K HDR laser projectors showcase the latest innovative technologies, delivering the ultimate viewing experience even in high ambient light environments

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced three new Native 4K HDR Home Cinema laser projectors, featuring the world's smallest1 Native 4K SXRD 0.61" panel (3840 x 2160) enabling a compact chassis design. New wide dynamic range optics in combination with TRILUMINOUS PRO™ deliver an unmatched 4K HDR experience on the large screen. Powered by Sony's "X1™ Ultimate for projector," the best-in-class picture processor based on technology used for its BRAVIA® TV series and optimized for projectors, this processor enables unique features like Dynamic HDR Enhancer and Object-based Super Resolution to create expanded dynamic range and extreme clarity, heightening the viewing experience.

Sony Electronics Unveils Three New Native 4K HDR Laser Home Cinema Projectors

The VPL-XW7000ES is Sony's powerful new Native 4K HDR laser model in the range, with 3,200 lm2 and Live Color Enhancer which provides exceptionally vivid images even in bright home living spaces, making it the perfect companion for immersion in films, sports and gaming. This model also features a new 70mm diameter Advanced Crisp Focused (ACF) lens with aspherical front element and floating focus group that delivers extreme clarity so every detail can be experienced on the large screen.

The VPL-XW6000ES offers a bold, crisp entertainment experience with 2,500 lm2 of brightness, generated by a long-lasting laser light source, for vibrant images even on a large screen. Available in either black or white, this model also features all-new 0.61-inch SXRD panel for high brightness, inky blacks, vibrant colors, rich tones and textures, clear cinematic motion, and image smoothness. Utilizing Flagship-level X1™ Ultimate for projector brings the best of Sony's acclaimed BRAVIA TV video processing for projection, resulting in high dynamic range imagery with texture, color, contrast, and realism never-before available to home cinema.

The VPL-XW5000ES addition to Sony's Home Cinema line-up is a 2,000 lm2 laser model which delivers high contrast and object based HDR remastering for powerful real-time picture processing. On the XW series, over a billion colors are brought to life by TRILUMINOS PRO which features the ability to display 95% of DCI-P3 Color Gamut.

"We've delivered the highest quality projectors and immersive entertainment experiences for 50 years, and our Native 4K SXRD projectors have led the market in providing these experiences for over a decade," said Tyler Ishida, President of Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "We're excited to debut these compact, high-brightness laser projectors, with a new design that creates flexibility and options for consumers with today's variety of home media viewing rooms and differing lighting needs. These new models showcase our continued commitment to products that provide extraordinary experiences while increasing value to the consumer with every generation."

The VPL-XW7000ES and the VPL-XW6000ES are both 20% smaller in size and 30% lighter in weight than VPL-VW915ES and the VPL-XW5000ES is 30% smaller in size and 35% lighter in weight than VPL-VW915ES making it the most compact1 Native 4K HDR home cinema laser projector in the world. The sophisticated compact design blends in well with various room types.

As with the models' predecessors, these new projectors feature input lag reduction mode which dramatically improves the performance of the display reaction speed to ensure gamers can enjoy the best possible experience alongside the breathtakingly detailed image quality they have come to expect. The new XW range supports 2K 120Hz input with 13ms input lag.

The new VPL-XW7000ES, VPL-XW6000ES and VPL-XW5000ES models are envisioned to serve as the next generation of 4K SXRD lamp, FHD SXRD lamp, 4K SXRD UST laser and 4K SXRD laser Home Cinema projectors, excluding the GTZ380 which remains in the line-up.

VPL-XW7000ES, VPL-XW6000ES and VPL-XW5000ES - Common features

Native 4K SXRD panel – Each model offers 3,840 x 2,160 4K resolution images with 8.3 million pixels for an incredibly lifelike picture. With rich, inky blacks and clear cinematic motion and image smoothness, these projectors reproduce breath-taking colors with more tones and textures than a standard projector system.

Wide dynamic range optics – High contrast and high resolution deliver the finest immersive viewing experiences with the new wide dynamic range optics. Within the new Native 4K SXRD panel, a reflective silicon layer provides better light control for precisely delivered shadows and blacks and improves light durability and reflectance.

Dynamic HDR Enhancer – Due to the processing power of the X1™ Ultimate for projector, the contrast in combination with the new laser output control on both models is further enhanced, making the HDR bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker. The newly launched object based HDR remaster allows for more powerful real-time picture processing that analyzes objects of each frame and makes for unmatched HDR imagery for any content.

Key features for XW7000ES

Advanced crisp focus (ACF) lens – Crystal clear clarity across the entire screen with a 70mm aspherical front lens providing a wider 4K-level focus area so you see more of the picture, a floating focus system that delivers a higher stable image performance from corner to corner without distortion from short to long throw distance, and extra-low dispersion glass to reproduce the crisp image without color deviation.

Live Color Enhancer – The XW7000ES is equipped with the newly-developed "Live Color Enhancer" which provides more vivid and vibrant images without compromising on saturation where needed (i.e., skin color).

Designed with the environment in mind

At Sony we are passionate about reducing our impact on the environment, and the new XW range boasts a host of design elements implemented without compromising on chic style, cutting-edge technology and affordable price.

The plastic used to encase the VPL-XW7000ES and the VPL-XW6000ES has been reduced by 30%, and packaging materials reduced by 15%. Both models are built with a mercury-free laser light source.

The new XW series reinforces Sony's commitment to delivering powerful immersive experiences for customers and sits alongside the company's ever-expanding range of displays including the recently launched BRAVIA 100" 4K Ultra HD HDR display.

Pricing and Availability:

VPL-XW7000ES has a suggested retail price of $27,999.99 and is available to order summer 2022 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplxw7000es.

VPL-XW6000ES has a suggested retail price of $11,999.99 and is available to order summer 2022 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplxw6000es.

VPL-XW5000ES has a suggested retail price of $5,999.99 and is available to order summer 2022 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information or to buy from Sony Electronics directly, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplxw5000es.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 As of April 2022 for the native 4K projectors market.

2 Lumen degradation over time based on usage

