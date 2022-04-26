TC BioPharm to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, announced today that the company will be participating in several upcoming conferences.

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm) (PRNewswire)

TC BioPharm Co-founder and Executive Chariman, Michael Leek will participate in the Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit, at the Hilton Boston Northshore between 9-11 May, 2022. Michael is scheduled to co-present the workshop on Supply Chain Management for Multicentered Clinical Trial Set-up (May 9) and chair sessions on Supply/Storage and Manufacturing (May 10 and 11 respectively).

He will also be speaking at the Advanced Therapies Conference at ExCel in London, May 24-25. The conference will explore the hottest topics in the advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP) space alongside a faculty of industry leading speakers, whilst showcasing the latest technologies and advancements in the industry.

This June, Dr. Leek will be featured at the Next Generation CAR & T Cell Therapies 2022. The event takes place June 14-16, 2022 at the Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco, California. Dr. Leek is scheduled to present and co-chair a workshop on on June 14th at 2:15 pm in a session entitled; TC Biopharm Case Study: Phase 3 Studies of Our Lead Product in Blood Cancers.

Additionally, Dr. Leek and Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Angela Scott will be speaking at the Onco Cell Therapy Summit. This seminar will be held June 29-30 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Michael Leek's seminar is entitled: Using banked unmodified allogeneic gamma-delta T cells to treat cancer, while Angela Scott will speak to; Manufacture of GMP-grade frozen allogeneic cell therapies for phase 2/3 clinical studies'. The Onco Cell Therapy Summit (OCTS) is the only industry-led meeting covering the full range of autologous and allogeneic cell product advancements.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TC BioPharm