TestArmy Partners with HUB Security for Advanced Cyber Security Solutions

TestArmy will introduce HUB's Cyber Automation solutions to central Europe clients

WROCŁAW, Poland and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HUB Security (TASE: HUB), a secure computing solutions provider, announced it has signed a strategic partnership with testing and cyber security leader, TestArmy , to offer HUB Security's Advanced DDoS Simulation Platform - D.Storm . HUB Security will be TestArmy cyber security partner to enhance current offerings and work together to reach ransomware resilience in the polish and central European market.

"With organizations challenged with increasing and new cyber incidents, we see great value in partnering with TestArmy and developing together future cyber solutions for the European market," said Eyal Moshe, CEO and co-founder of HUB Security.

"With the growing list of customers we help protect and require the most advanced security solutions to maintain their operations," said Wojciech Humiński, CEO at TestArmy. "HUB Security's solutions will allow our customers a higher level of cyber readiness facing current and new cyber threats."

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

About TestArmy

TestArmy Group is one of the fastest growing testing companies in Central Europe according to the Deloitte ranking (2019). Security, UX and Quality Assurance testing company with 80+ professional IT software testers/pentesters who possess ISTQB or other world renowned certificates.

For 10+years TestArmy has provided their services to many clients across Europe and the US from different industries including software houses, fin-tech, healthcare, e-commerce and many more.

With over 800 successful projects with startups, SMEs and large entities we continue to strive and seek new challenges around the globe.

