Vention expands its North American footprint with a new office in Boston, United States

MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the cloud-based manufacturing automation platform (MAP), is pleased to announce the expansion of its North American footprint with a new office in Boston, United States. The expansion is the second one this year, as the company recently opened its Berlin, Germany office.

Since 2016, Vention has helped some of the world's most innovative manufacturers automate their production floor in just a few days. Vention's manufacturing automation platform (MAP) allows any manufacturing professionals to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment and robot cells through an integrated cloud environment. Combining 3D design, code-free industrial programming, next-day e-Commerce logistics, and a library of 1,000+ modular automation components, Vention's customers can drive their industrial automation projects much faster than traditional approaches.

North American customers already using Vention's manufacturing automation platform (MAP) will benefit from enhanced coast-to-coast support from a dedicated client team. The expansion will also enable Vention to tap into the pool of Boston's robotic and engineering software talent to accelerate the development of its platform.

"Vention's manufacturing automation platform has provided the opportunity for companies around the world to automate their factory significantly faster than what is possible today," said Etienne Lacroix, CEO and Co-Founder. "Having a local presence in the United States will bring us closer to our American clients and business partners," he added.

Vention's online-first manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has offices in Berlin, Germany, and Boston, United States. The 300-person company serves 3,000+ customers on five continents and across 25 discrete manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

