THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. TO WEBCAST 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN; "the Company"), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will webcast its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday May 4, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia, as described in its proxy statement, dated March 24, 2022, furnished to Aaron's shareholders.

Investors and other interested parties may access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Aaron's website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will allow parties to listen to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, but will not provide the opportunity to participate.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands, Aaron's and BrandsMart U.S.A. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics retailers in the southeast United States and one of the largest appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com.

