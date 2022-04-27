The Andersons, Inc. Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022 List

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2022. This prestigious award list was announced on April 26, 2022, and can currently be found on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected this year's honorees after more than 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on direct recommendations from employees that were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+, and general diversity in their current workplace as well as indirect recommendations as participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Additionally, Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

"To be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers 2022 and now as a Best Employer for Diversity is an honor," stated The Andersons President and CEO Pat Bowe. "The Andersons believes each position in our company is important to our success, and we recognize the worth and dignity of every individual. As stated in our Statement of Principles, each employee has a responsibility to cultivate an environment in which differences are truly valued and respected. We are committed to being accepting and inclusive."

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® list of America's Best Employers for 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

