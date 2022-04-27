AXES ANNOUNCES SOVEREIGN - FULLY AUTONOMOUS CASHLESS SOLUTION

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of Sovereign, the land-based casino environment's first fully integrated, autonomous cashless platform.

(PRNewswire)

Sovereign offers an integrated platform with full TiTo, SmartCard, Cashier, Credit Push to Gaming Machine functionality as well as kiosk connectivity and of course, the Butler Open/Closed Loop Cashless App. Sovereign integrates into the current casino environment or can be operated completely in parallel or even without a casino management system. AXES Media is also integrated with Sovereign to create new and accretive revenue source from media and publicity.

Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai mentioned, "AXES understands that casinos must migrate to cashless rapidly and navigate through the important constraints of their current legacy systems. Sovereign bridges that gap to ensure you can adapt to the rapidly evolving cashless market without delays and constraints of traditional systems.

Rosalinda Bridle, Chief Product Officer of AXES.ai added, "The Industry needs a cutting-edge, full-service cashless platform to capture new market niches and player behaviors. Sovereign is just that. Sovereign adapts to all environments to ensure casinos can migrate rapidly and easily to cashless. Our mission is to make the evolution to cashless a revolution."

For a demo, simply write sovereign@AXES.ai and we would love to share our excitement!

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries, dedicated to the eradication of money laundering, addictive gambling and illicit activities. AXES empowers governments, casinos and route/street with real-time blockchain-based IoT data collection, artificial intelligence, and cashless solutions. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaged interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. By providing quantitative real-time, actionable intelligence, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.

For more information, contact info@AXES.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXES.ai