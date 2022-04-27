Brother of MOVE Bombing Victims to Hold News Conference

Lionel Dotson to call on City to finally release his sisters' remains after 37 years

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionell Dotson, the brother of 1985 MOVE bombing victims Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, will hold a news conference tomorrow (Thursday, April 28) in front of City Hall in Philadelphia to call on the Mayor Jim Kenney to release the sisters' remains and finally do the right thing in a story of deception, denial, disrespect and outright racism that reaches back nearly 37 years. Dotson will be joined by renowned civil rights attorney, Bakari Sellers, with Strom Law Firm, and Daniel Hartstein.

Outrage over the MOVE bombing reignited in April 2021 when it was dicovered that the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Museum still held remains of Katricia Dotson and that they had been used in anthropology demonstrations and classes without the family's knowledge or consent.

Weeks later, the City revealed the Medical Examiner's Office also had remains of both Katricia and Zanetta Dotson though former Health Commissioner Thomas Farley had ordered them destroyed in 2017.

Tomorrow's news conference will begin at 11:00 AM outside in front of City Hall (North Side) at 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd. Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 AM.

