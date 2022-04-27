ChainBytes Deploys Bitcoin ATM in Mexico's Senate Building

WHITEHALL, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin ATM manufacturer ChainBytes in cooperation with Mexican based Bitcoin ATM operator Axolotl Bitcoin deployed a Bitcoin ATM on the floor of the Mexican Senate (SENADO DE LA REPÚBLICA) located in Mexico City in support of the efforts of Mexican Senator Indira Kempis on making Bitcoin a legal tender in Mexico.

Eric Grill, Indira Kempis Martinez, Jose Rodriguez unveiling Bitcoin ATM in SENADO DE LA REPÚBLICA (PRNewswire)

In an effort to get Mexico's lawmakers on board, Senator Kempis in cooperation with ChainBytes, an enterprise Bitcoin ATM manufacturer and Axolotl Bitcoin a Mexican-based Bitcoin ATM operator has revealed and put in the operation first Bitcoin ATM at the Mexican Senate building.

For many of these lawmakers, this will be the first time they will experience Bitcoin transactions first hand. Senator Kempis hopes that by deploying this ATM, lawmakers will now have a chance to get familiar with Bitcoin transactions and become more educated about Bitcoin and the benefits that mass adoption could potentially bring to their country.

ChainBytes CEO Eric Grill stated: "We are thrilled to be a part of such a historical moment for Mexico. We hope that by placing our ChainBytes ATM in the senate building we will help lawmakers get familiar with the technology and hopefully aid their decision to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender in Mexico. We are excited and honored to be here and we are doing our best to help these lawmakers understand the advantages of Bitcoin."

"We are excited with the current openness in the Mexican Senate, and with Senator Indira Kempis' effort to bring this Bitcoin ATM and help towards a Bitcoin Regulation that could detonate the Bitcoin and Fintech industry in Mexico as it has happened in other countries. I have been meeting with Regulators and Central Banks for the last 10 years, finally we are seeing interest, will, curiosity and participation with Regulators and lawmakers in Mexico." Jose Rodriguez, Director of Blockchain Land and CEO of Axolotl Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin ATM will remain operational in the senate building allowing lawmakers to get familiar with Bitcoin in the coming months before they have a chance to discuss and vote on Senator Kempis petition of making bitcoin a legal tender in Mexico.

On the first week the Bitcoin ATM will be available on the first floor of the Mexican Senate, afterwards it will be available for future workshops and events in the Senate and in Senator Indira Kempis' offices.

ChainBytes is a US veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM software and hardware provider, focused on providing Bitcoin ATMs to enterprise operators.

For more information and exclusive interviews, you can contact their Director of Global Marketing, Jane Jovi at jane@chainbytes.com or call Chainbytes HQ at +1 (415) 529-5777

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chainbytes LLC