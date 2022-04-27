DIGITAL STUDIO WE ARE VOLUME LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL TOOL TO COMBAT THE LANGUAGE GAP FOR THE MARKETING SERVICES INDUSTRY

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital studio We Are Volume (WAV) founded in 2019 to provide on demand Digital Production & Website Technology solutions exclusively to the Creative Industry is formally releasing its internal search engine, SpeakEasy , to help take the jargon out of the industry - or at least provide a dictionary that is purely focused on marketing services.

We are in a busy and specialized market and that requires a real shift in how we think about the language we use. Internally when we are kicking off a new project our Producers build custom glossaries using the information we have cataloged and share with team members to ensure we are all speaking the same language. We are excited to open this up to the public and we have a rich feature map that will include allowing visitors to add their own definitions and eventually this will become community driven resource.

The WAV studio was designed to compete in a commodity driven industry by providing a balanced mix of onshore and offshore services, while being transparent and competitive with fees. The business was designed with a virtual workforce in mind helping parents who wanted to stay in the workforce but couldn't commit to full time work or travel into an office and has been a major driving force to ditching real estate plans from day one. Being fully virtual required us to find unique ways to keep team members informed and productive, SpeakEasy has been instrumental in aiding that mission.

WAV is a Digital Studio that was founded in 2019 by ex-Droga5 Frank Cannata , Benny Martin founder of Internet Manufacturing (Digital Production) and Matt Zur founder of Zurnet (Website Technology). With a deep talent database of over 150 specialists, WAV offers a full array of user experience design, digital strategy, digital production, design capabilities, creative production, social media management, website & ecommerce development exclusively to the Creative Industry.

