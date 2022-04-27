Endgame360 Joins Shortlist for Running Remote's 2022 Flexible Workplace Awards

In the running for the "Vibrant Remote Culture Award," Endgame360 is among the top companies highlighted.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endgame360 Inc. , the online media publisher of popular sites Showbiz Cheat Sheet , Sportscasting , and MotorBiscuit , is among the top candidates to be recognized through this year's Flexible Workplace Awards .

Hosted by Running Remote , the largest international remote work conference, these awards aim to highlight the companies that excel in providing an exceptional online work experience.

"As a remote-first (only) company since day one, creating a robust and vibrant remote culture has always been our priority," said Jolene Lallouz, Endgame360 CFO. "I am proud of our team's work to develop rituals and connections unique to Endgame360. We have successfully created a supportive and collaborative remote community by listening to our team and following their lead. We continually evaluate and put effort into maintaining our culture to ensure that employees feel connected, passionate, and engaged. We are honored to be a top candidate in this year's Flexible Workplace Awards."

Endgame360 is among four top candidates selected to receive recognition for a Vibrant Remote Culture, a category of the awards that targets fully-remote SMEs with an astonishing online working environment.

Running Remote Co-Founder Egor Borushko said that the intent of the Flexible Workplace Awards is to, "... Recognize the companies that have achieved outstanding results in uncovering the full potential of remote and hybrid work for building collaborative, diverse, and high-performing workplace environments."

This year's Running Remote conference will take place May 17-18 in Montréal, where speakers include more than 40 acclaimed remote work professionals from a variety of industries. Award winners will be announced and honored during a gala ceremony on the first night.

About Endgame360

Publishing since 2009, Endgame360 received the Inc. Best Workplaces Award in 2020. Endgame360 strives to educate passionate fans about topics they love. Its brands, which include Showbiz Cheat Sheet ( cheatsheet.com ), Sportscasting ( sportscasting.com ), and MotorBiscuit ( motorbiscuit.com ), serve over 40 million unique users per month.

