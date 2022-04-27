GiveSmart Looks to Future of Fundraising with Expanded Investment in Community

Community provides peer-to-peer resources within powerful fundraising suite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, the industry's leading fundraising software for nonprofits and schools, is expanding its investment in a peer-to-peer Community supporting individuals responsible for raising funds. The GiveSmart Community is an influential network that brings together nonprofit leaders who aim to accelerate their fundraising through relationship building, peer examples, and industry best practices.

The investment in Community expansion is part of the move announced last month by Community Brands to combine GiveSmart, MobileCause and SimplyFundraising CRM into one powerful fundraising management platform, GiveSmart. The consolidation brings together three best-in-class fundraising tools to support the modern nonprofit's success, mission growth, and donors.

Expansion plans within the Community include additional networking opportunities based on location and industry, plus features including direct messaging and forums, more tailored access to GiveSmart resources, the ability to promote and share fundraisers, and earn GiveSmart badges. A new Community Manager allows for full-time attention curating the Community experience to uncover additional peer examples and industry insights, create relationship building opportunities, and prioritize Community-generated enhancement requests.

Current Community members access insightful roundtables, bi-weekly insight emails, product feedback channels with the GiveSmart team, and a system of shared campaigns. Members receive invitations to Community events and VIP access to GiveSmart's Product and Development teams. Subscribers also can provide feedback to influence GiveSmart's development.

"GiveSmart Community is a tremendous way to consult with peers and find solutions to challenges across fundraising," said GiveSmart General Manager Steve Greanias. "GiveSmart listened to user feedback and allocated resources to further emphasize Community's ability to serve as a bridge across fundraising organizations. This valuable resource has created incredible results since its inception. With additional commitment to growing and expanding Community, users and their missions will be better suited for future growth and adaptation in fundraising."

Founded in 2020 as a response to organizations seeking to connect and inspire one another, the GiveSmart Community began as a convergence of power users and innovators that led GiveSmart and the industry in a pivot to virtual fundraising and has grown to a current network of over 280 organizations. Nearly 300 fundraising success stories representing organizations from a wide variety of industries across the United States are available in Community's resources accessible to all GiveSmart subscribers.

Finding inspiration from peers helps users increase performance and efficiency. In 2021, Community Members achieved 60 percent higher fundraising totals than non-members. This trend continued through the first quarter of 2022, with members reaching 61 percent higher fundraising totals than peer organizations who do not participate in the GiveSmart Community.

GiveSmart and MobileCause form an unmatched combination of technology and services empowering nonprofits and schools to host auctions, fundraise online, run dynamic peer-to-peer fundraisers, and more. The recent addition of SimplyFundraisingCRM technology to the GiveSmart lineup further enables nonprofits and schools to retain more donors, save time, and raise more to better serve their missions.

