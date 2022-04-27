Global Relay Expands Open, Available Archive to Answer Digital-First Future

Latest release enables control and flexibility with next-gen tools to rapidly modernize legacy data strategies in support of the multi-channel hybrid workplace.

- Single-platform solution starts with Global Relay's proprietary Extractor and Open Connector Network, allowing companies to import and connect any conversation on any channel

- Advanced AI tags and organizes multi-channel digital communications, significantly improving search efficiency and regulatory compliance

- For investigation and legal holds, Global Relay Customers now have 24/7 Discovery-as-a-Service data analytics support for rapid response

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Relay, a leading provider of intelligent archiving and electronic communication compliance solutions, today announced the latest release of its Archive platform to help customers quickly upgrade their legacy data strategy in response to the permanent shift to multi-channel hybrid work.

The newest release of the cloud-first platform comes as a distributed workforce becomes the norm, spurring a proliferation of digital communication and collaboration channels. According to Gartner, the need for cloud-native digital workplace initiatives will continue to escalate, doubling in the next three years as companies seek to meet employee and consumer needs.

By unifying business communications, regardless of channel, companies can begin to mitigate the operational, reputational, and financial burden this rate of change places on legacy data strategies. With security and flexibility across the data lifecycle – import, tag, find, fine tune, export, discover – companies can fully embrace digital initiatives with a single, integrated archive platform.

"A company's archive is often seen as a Pandora's box of historical secrets tied to the past with little context for the future. We're changing that belief with our open archive," said Warren Roy, Global Relay CEO. "In this mission-critical, post-pandemic landscape companies should have clarity into their most important black box. We're making it easier to connect any conversation on any channel anywhere and retrieve that data, if needed, at a moment's notice."

"It's about making your archive work for you by engineering business intelligence and actionable insights from your business communications tools. You can't know where you're going if you haven't assessed where you've been," Roy said.

What's New at Global Relay

Easily migrate historic data from legacy archives to Global Relay's secure and flexible intelligent archive with the latest Global Relay Extractor.

Upgrade to Global Relay from Dell EMC SourceOne and Veritas Enterprise Vault on-premise archives with our new Global Relay Extractor for S1 (SOX) and EV (EVX)

Leverage Global Relay's Data Services expertise or certified technology partners throughout the upgrade process

Global Relay's exclusive Open Connector Network can rapidly connect digital communication channels across the continuum of traditional and emerging workplace collaboration and social apps.

Record traditional data types such as email and corporate texting

Capture channels such as Teams, Slack, Zoom, Symphony, Google Workspace, WhatsApp, text messages, and voice

Be risk-ready for emerging channels with an extensive API library ready to connect new data sources to the archive

Customers can now gain intelligent, actionable insights with Global Relay's advanced AI that not only stores information, but also tags and organizes it through a range of classifications that make searching easier and faster so companies always know what's in the archive.

Reduce false-positives for regulatory supervision with natural language processing, text analysis, and computational linguistics to measure sentiment in text and voice communications

Support for more than 100 languages in text/voice communication, enabling efficient supervision workflow management

Record and analyze metadata from employee conversations – the way they communicate, frequency, channels, and topics – to identify bad actors and policy violations





Customers can now identify, collect and present data at a moment's notice with the Global Relay Discovery-as-a-Service offering:

Get defendable search results for litigation, subpoena or investigation in seconds versus days

Manage risk and save money by bringing eDiscovery in-house with support from a dedicated Global Relay data services representative

Access managed service 24/7/365 days

"After two years of companies navigating constant business triage and rapid onboarding of new technologies, we're now at the birth of a new era that involves persistent connection, across new digital channels in a distributed business enterprise," Roy said. "With this latest release, we are galvanizing firms to fully realize the benefits of upgrading their data strategy."

In January, Global Relay was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving for the ninth consecutive time and also scored highest among vendors in all four use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report; Compliance, Archive, e-Discovery and Analytics.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is a leading provider of fully compliant, cloud-first message archiving, supervision, and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. The privately owned company delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive ensures support for email, instant messaging, Bloomberg®, Refinitiv, social media, mobile messaging, and more for users of mobile, Microsoft Outlook® and web-based platforms. For more information, please visit globalrelay.com. We're hiring! Learn more about life at Global Relay at globalrelay.com/careers.

