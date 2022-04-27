InventHelp Presents Toilet Overflow Preventer (BGN-844)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My toilet on the 2nd floor overflowed and damaged my kitchen ceiling," said the inventor from Southfield, Mich. "I thought of this idea to have make snaking a toilet easier and to prevent the toilet from overflowing and making a mess."

He invented the patent-pending HANNAH'S TOILET COLLAR that would permanently be affixed around the base of the toilet and catch any solid and liquid waste. This device could help prevent any damage to bathroom floors, especially bathrooms located on second levels where damage could occur to those floors below as well. The device would be easy to install and help contribute to a more sanitary bathroom. Additionally, this could be useful to an array of individuals, such as plumbers, contractors, homeowners, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BGN-844, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

