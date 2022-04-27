LQwD joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program, aiming to accelerate growth for the next generation of commerce

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF), an emerging technology company developing payment infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN), is pleased to announce that the company has joined Visa's (NYSE:V) Fintech Fast Track program.

Working with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, enables LQwD to accelerate the process of bringing Bitcoin to the masses through LQwD's subsidiaries, Coincurve.com, a virtual currency platform, and LQwD's Lightning Network PAAS, as well as our global routing nodes. By integrating with Visa, the company can leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of Visa's global payment network.

"This is an exciting announcement for us," remarked LQwD CEO, Shone Anstey. "Our direct relationship with Visa now gives LQwD the advantage of accessing their growing partner network, as well as experts in the payments space. It's a big benefit."

"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting fintech companies like LQwD gain valuable access to Visa experts, technology and resources," added Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."

Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is layer-two technology that solves the issue of mass scaling Bitcoin for global microtransactions. In addition to enabling millions of transactions per second, the Lightning Network dramatically reduces the fees curently charged to users, and serves up instantaneous settlement times.

The Lightning Network continues to experience explosive growth as follows:

Since April 2021 , node growth has increased 227%, from 10,394 to over 34,000 nodes now established.

Bitcoin capacity increased from 1,060 BTC to 3,398 BTC, up 220% from January 2021 to the present.

Payment channels are up 126%, rising from 38,000 to more than 86,000 established since January 2021 .

Some well-known companies such as Lightning Labs, Twitter, and Jack Dorsey's Block (Cash App), have openly expressed their enthusiasm to incorporate the Lightning Network into their platforms.

About LQwD

LQwD is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds 150 Bitcoin used as an reserve and operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

