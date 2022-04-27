NEOGEN Genomics Earns CLIA Certificate of Compliance

Certification allows the global leader in high-throughput DNA testing to conduct human genome testing

LINCOLN, Neb., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that its genomics business located in Lincoln, Nebraska, has received a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) Certificate of Compliance from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

With this certification, NEOGEN's genomics laboratory is able to conduct human genotyping, enabling the company to undertake a broad range of clinical research projects and high-throughput genetic variant screening, as well as participate in the interrogation of methylation patterns at the genome-wide level for epigenome-wide association studies.

"NEOGEN is continuously operating with a growth mindset and looking for ways to offer new, innovative services and solutions to our customers around the world," said John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "By earning this CLIA certification, we are able to expand our genomics services into the field of human testing, offering our world-leading services to a variety of new institutions, be involved in new forms of screening, and contribute to research into the human genome."

"Securing the CLIA certification is a significant accomplishment for NEOGEN Genomics, our highly-trained lab personnel, and our state-of-the-art facility," said Dr. Jason Lilly, NEOGEN's Vice President of International Business. "With a biological testing laboratory that is CLIA and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified, we are able to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the highest quality standards and providing services that our clients can trust."

The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 regulations include federal standards applicable to all U.S. facilities or sites that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent, or treat disease.

For more information about NEOGEN Human Genomics, visit https://www.neogengenomics.com/.

About NEOGEN

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "everyday, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

