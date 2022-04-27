Nikola Corporation Celebrates the Customer Launch of Serial Production in Coolidge, Arizona

PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation solutions, marked the beginning of its commercial serial truck production of the Nikola Tre BEV (battery-electric vehicle), with a special ceremony today in Coolidge, Arizona. The event featured remarks from Nikola executives and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and was attended by fleet customers, government officials, and Phoenix business leaders.

"We began production of the Tre BEV on March 21 here in Coolidge and today we're celebrating this milestone and the initial shipments of trucks to our customers," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer. "In 2022, we're moving forward with every aspect of our business. Next year, fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) are planned to be added to the manufacturing mix. We are focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue."

"Nikola has become a driving force in Arizona's rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry," said Governor Ducey. "Watching this innovative company grow and put down roots in Arizona has been truly incredible, and I know it's only getting started. With the beginning of production at this manufacturing facility, Nikola is clearly in the driver's seat of the future of transportation and commerce. Thank you to the entire Nikola team, Sandra Watson and the Arizona Commerce Authority, our partners at the legislature and local leaders for supporting this phenomenal project."

Phase 1 of the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility provides Nikola with a production capacity of 2,500 trucks. Construction of the Phase 2 assembly expansion area has begun and is expected to be completed in 2023 with a production capacity of up to 20,000-trucks per year on two shifts.

"With our world class universities and community colleges, Arizona has some of the best engineering and manufacturing talent in the country," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Nikola not only is a top employer in the region, they are attracting top tier suppliers to further grow Arizona's robust electric vehicle supply chain. We are incredibly grateful to the entire Nikola team for choosing Arizona to help meet their vision and we are excited for the company's bright future."

On December 17, 2021, Nikola delivered the first two Nikola Tre BEVs to TTSI.

On January 24, 2022, Nikola began FCEV pilot operations with Anheuser-Busch. Two Nikola Tre FCEV alphas are undergoing a pilot in daily service within the brewer's Southern California distribution network.

Nikola's Ulm, Germany manufacturing facility on IVECO's industrial complex is also complete. The facility is capable of a production capacity of 2,000 trucks per year and is expandable up to 10,000 trucks per year.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance and milestones; expected timing of manufacturing facility buildout and production capacity; timing of completion of testing, production, as well as other milestones; expectations regarding the trucks' uses and impact; expectations regarding the Company's sales and service network; and terms and potential benefits of the planned collaborations with its strategic partners. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: design and manufacturing changes and delays, including global shortages in parts and materials; general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which the Company is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of the Company's trucks; the results of customer pilot testing; the execution and terms of definitive agreements; risks associated with development and testing of fuel-cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of the Company's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Company's future business; the availability of and need for capital; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events andener results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

