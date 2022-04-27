Nintex Accelerates Process Automation Across Commercial Enterprises and Government Agencies

With pre-built process templates designed for major industries and departmental use cases, the online Nintex Gallery is a valuable resource for digital transformation acceleration

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the addition of more than 50 new process templates to its online Nintex Gallery, an interactive portal featuring downloadable process maps, automation templates, workflows and connectors – all designed to speed the digitization of work for organizations worldwide.

Free Nintex solution accelerator templates are available at https://gallery.nintex.com/

"Nintex process templates jumpstart sophisticated-to-critical automation projects by putting valuable pre-built components and solutions directly in the hands of people," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "With our process intelligence and automation tools and templates, organizations can rapidly remove digital transformation barriers and automate faster."

New capabilities available through the Nintex Gallery include direct integration with Nintex Workflow Cloud, the company's next-generation cloud automation platform, which allows customers to directly import workflow templates into their environment so they can deploy digital solutions even faster. There are also a growing number of templates available for Nintex AssureSign®, Nintex Kryon® RPA, Nintex Drawloop DocGen®, and Nintex Forms.

Currently the Nintex Gallery features hundreds of useful templates that have accumulated since the initial launch in January 2020. Templates may be filtered and organized by capability, industry and department, and the latest release includes an advanced search function, refreshed user interface, and new template sets to accelerate the development of end-to-end automated business solutions.

Popular templates to support key use cases include:

Employee onboarding with Nintex Workflow Cloud

Invoice processing with Nintex Promapp®

Integrate Nintex RPA Central with Nintex K2 Five with connectors

Check processing automation with Nintex RPA

Template contributions are open to Nintex premier partners with a high-level of expertise and Nintex expert certifications, like top template contributors Protiviti Inc, Quadrion, and Optimum.

"Our highly skilled team of Nintex-certified experts work with clients to develop their business process automation strategy and assist with design, configuration and customization of intelligent automation solutions," said Protiviti Managing Director, Global Ecosystem, Claudia Kuzma. "The Nintex Gallery allows us to quickly and easily get our solutions to customers so they can experience the benefits immediately."

To experience The Power of Process®, request a free Nintex trial at https://www.nintex.com/trial/.

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

