NTWRK PARTNERS WITH PANERA FOR FIRST-EVER DAY OF CRAVEABLE DROPS IN CELEBRATION OF PANERA'S NEW CHEF'S CHICKEN SANDWICHES

HOSTED BY RAPPER, PRODUCER AND TV PERSONALITY T-PAIN

FULL-DAY EVENT ON MAY 4TH OFFERS RANGE OF COVETED BRAND DROPS, FROM SNEAKERS AND CLOTHING TO BOOKS AND COLLECTIBLES

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the launch of its new Chef's Chicken Sandwiches, Panera is teaming up with NTWRK, the leading North American livestream shopping platform, for its first-ever Day of Craveable Drops - one full day featuring eight of the most craveable products from the most craveable creators, including Panera.

NTWRK tapped charismatic and food obsessed rapper/producer T-Pain (T-Pain's School of Business, The Masked Singer/Monster) to host the full-day of drops, airing exclusively on the NTWRK app on May 4th. From art prints and apparel to collectibles and footwear, NTWRK's Craveable Drops are a curated assortment of the world's most hyped brands and products.

T-Pain collaborated with Panera to create a tentpole drop of the day, the Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit, an ultimate and premium kit of cozy essentials that are anything but basic. The set features heavyweight French Terry crew and athletic pants with T-Pain's signature and is paired with custom T-Pain x Panera luxury headphones. NTWRK will be doing a drawing for the The Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit and winners will be notified during the May 4 episode drop at 3:30pm PT / 6:30PM ET. Winners will pay $1 plus standard shipping for the items - NTWRK drawing rules can be found here . This will be the culmination of NTWRK and Panera's Day of Craveable Drops. See below for a full list of products.

T-Pain talks the talk and walks the walk of "foodie" lifestyle. He recently co-starred and competed against Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, in a "Homestyle Challenge" Cooking showdown and has surged back into culture with a vengeance, making him the perfectly relevant host for the partnership. During the episode, T-Pain will be in conversation with NTWRK host Kylie Mar where they will show off the custom merch, take a bite of Panera's new Chef's Chicken Sandwiches, discuss how to match outfits with food, and more. Panera recently unveiled its new, expertly crafted Chef's Chicken Sandwiches this spring. To satisfy every craving, Panera has created both the "Signature Take" and the "Spicy Take" - designed to deliver a chef's kiss with each bite.

"I can't wait to celebrate this new chicken sandwich from Panera with these exclusive drops and gold chalice on NTWRK," T-Pain said. "The perfect pairing for the perfect meal."

A delicious sandwich deserves the perfect beverage, so T-Pain also teamed up with Panera to create a one-of-a-kind gold chalice, a nod to the company's recently launched Unlimited Sip Club, making Panera the first-ever national restaurant company to offer an unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages. For $10.99 per month (plus tax), guests can enjoy one beverage every two hours (including free refills) of the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas, lemonades, fountain beverages and Panera's newly launched Charged Lemonades.

The 24 karat gold plated T-Pain x Panera chalice designed by celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna dropped exclusively on the NTWRK app on April 21 to one lucky winner. With a value of $3,000 and dimensions of 7 ¾ x 3 ½ inches, the chalice features hand-set stones and laser etched embellishments. Additionally, the first 1,000 people who entered the drawing received a free 3-month membership to Panera's Unlimited Sip Club, courtesy of Panera.*

Craveable Drops Include:

A curated Taschen Book Collection: Taschen, a renowned publisher of accessible and eclectic books (they refer to themselves as 'cultural archeologists'), has everything from basic art books to highly collectible limited editions.

PUMA x KidSuper Clothing Collection: KidSuper Studios was founded by designer/artist Colm Dillane , one of the most innovative creators of his time. Dillane collaborated with PUMA on experimental prints that challenge traditional streetwear.

NTWRK Batman Collection: The drop includes an assortment of Batman properties from creators like Slideshow and NECA, including everything from large figurines with interchangeable parts to LED Poster Signs. All just in time for the new Batman movie.

New Era Hats and City Cluster Collection: A headwear company from Buffalo, NY , New Era is the main supplier of hats for the MLB — with exclusive rights to the MLB, NFL, and NBA. Their City Cluster Collection is a true streetwear classic.

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKS collection: BE@RBRICKS are collectible toys from Medicom Toy Incorporated. These unique and exclusive collectibles are individually handcrafted and highly coveted by collectors everywhere.

The "Footwear Episode": This collection will consist of some of the best performance sneakers from companies including Hoka One One, Nike, and Adidas. The Hoka shoe is a casual trainer featuring interactions from the signature HOKA cushion. The Nike Air Max Pre-Day LX has a fast-paced look for today, with recycled materials and unbelievably soft cushioning. The Adidas ZX 2K BOOST PURE represents the modern style of the ZX series and nods to other classic models.

DC + Carrots Collection: Designer and entrepreneur Anwar Carrots is known for his dynamic approach to streetwear style. This drop introduces a special collaboration by Carrots and DC featuring a unique colorway and premium details.

Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit: the ultimate and premium kit of cozy essentials that are anything but basic and will be the last drop of the day. The set features heavyweight French Terry crew and athletic paints with T-Pain's signature and is paired with custom T-Pain x Panera luxury headphones.

*Restrictions apply. For complete Unlimited Sip Club and Give-away details, visit: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/subscription/NTWRK.html

About T-Pain

Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but he also reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. Beyond moving over 50 million singles, gathering billions of streams, picking up six GRAMMY® Awards, and selling out shows on multiple continents, his voice could be heard loud and clear as "All I Do Is Win" soundtracked President Barack Obama's entry into the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during the "most popular" NPR Tiny Desk concert in the series' history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first-ever winner of FOX's smash The Masked Singer. Simultaneously, the man born Faheem Rasheed Najm shines as a Twitch phenomenon (756K+ followers) and uber popular streamer, label honcho for Nappy Boy Entertainment, expert drift driver, actor, and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink in 2021. He's also developed a diverse filmography, appearing in Lottery Ticket, Furious 7, and, most recently, in 2021's Tom & Jerry as Tom's singing voice. He runs both Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Gaming, home to Big Cheese KIT, Granny, Cardboard Cowboy and more.

About NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's "Brands That Matter" and "Most Innovative Companies" as well as Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

About Panera Bread

30 years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist. As of March 29, 2022, there were 2,117 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

