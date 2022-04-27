Senstar Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Business Highlights:
- 2021 revenue grew 5% to $34.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $33.4 million in the comparable period of 2020.
- Net income increased to $6.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, up from $0.4 million in the 2020 period.
- EBITDA was $2.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $4.3 million in the comparable period in 2020.
- New products launched in 2021, including Sensor Fusion Engine and Thermal Camera with Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform won multiple industry awards.
- Completed stabilization of organization in second half 2021 post-divestiture of its Integration Solution Division; Focus shifted to growth from products and advancing innovative technology offerings.
- Strong balance sheet with cash of $26.4 million, or $1.13 per share, and zero debt as of December 31, 2021.
Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "Our growth in 2021 was driven by key wins in our four focused verticals. As COVID headwinds have diminished, our pipeline of new opportunities has begun to build in all geographies, reinforcing our optimism for 2022. The timing of two large opportunities impacted the fourth quarter of 2021 due to customers delaying closing within the first half of 2022. Product mix and increased cost of materials reduced gross margin, which along with an increase in operating expense related to higher sales expenses and increased marketing activities, impacted our profitability in the fourth quarter.
"The new products and software we launched in 2021 are being well received, as evidenced by the numerous industry awards and accolades we have received, acknowledging our innovation in perimeter security technology," continued Mr. Sharon. "Product innovation is helping to build our 2022 pipeline in Europe, North America, and APAC. Another factor supporting our pipeline growth is our restructured sales organization with six new Senior Sales directors (SSDs) who are located closer to customers, with clear performance targets. The result is smaller teams working more closely with clients, all under the direct supervision of a regional sales directors. Combined with our strong balance sheet, these business drivers position Senstar Technologies to deliver growth and improved profitability and ultimately value for our shareholders."
Full Year 2021 Financial Results Summary
Revenue for 2021 was $34.9 million, an increase of 4.7% compared with $33.4 million in 2020. The increase in annual revenue was primarily due to some recovery in our business which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gross profit was $22.0 million, or 63.0% of revenue, for 2021 compared with $22.1 million, or 66.3% of revenue in 2020. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to our revenue mix and some increases in the material costs.
Operating expenses were $20.9 million, an increase of 9.7% compared to the prior year's operating expenses of $19.1 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to increase in revenues, travel expenses, sales related expenses and marketing activities.
Operating income for 2021 was $1.1 million compared to $3.1 million in the year-ago period.
Financial expense was $1.0 million in both the 2021 and 2020 periods. Financial expense is primarily due to the adjustment of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of our operational entities. At the end of each period, a change in currency valuation of monetary assets and liabilities is recorded as a non-cash financial expense or income.
Loss from continuing operations was ($2.2) million in 2021 compared to income from continuing operations of $0.3 million in the prior year.
Net income in 2021 was $6.4 million, or $0.28 per share, versus $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in 2020. The net income in the current period includes net income of $8.6 million from discontinued operations versus net income from discontinued operations of $0.4 million in the year ago period.
EBITDA from continuing operations for 2021 was $2.6 million versus $4.3 million in 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Summary
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million, a decrease of 6.4% compared with $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter gross profit was $5.2 million, or 58.1% of revenue, compared with $6.6 million, or 68.6% of revenue. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a shift in the mix of products sold during the quarter, a higher cost of materials driven by global supply chain challenges, and unfavorable foreign currency valuations.
Operating expenses were $6.5 million, an increase of 21.5% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter operating expenses of $5.3 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to increase in revenues, travels, sales related expenses and marketing activities compared to the 2020 period, when there was a slowdown in similar activities due to the global pandemic.
Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($1.2) million compared to operating income of $1.3 million in the year-ago period.
Financial expense was $0.4 million compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter last year. This is due to the adjustment of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of our operational entities.
Loss from continuing operations was ($2.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to ($1.2) million in the year-ago quarter.
Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.2 million or ($0.14) per share versus $0.5 million, or ($0.04) per share in the fourth quarter of last year. The net loss in the current period includes a net loss of $0.1 million from discontinued operations versus net income from discontinued operations of $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $0.7 million versus positive EBITDA from continuing operations of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and deposits related to continuing operations as of December 31, 2021, was $26.4 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and deposits related to continuing operations of $24.5 million, or $1.06 per share, at December 31, 2020.
Mr. Ron Ben-Haim Retirement
Mr. Ron Ben-Haim has informed our Board of Directors of his retirement from his directorship position. Mr. Ben-Haim's retirement is effective today, April 27, 2022.
Mr. Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "I wish to thank Ron for his service on behalf of the Company, its employees, and management."
About Senstar Technologies
With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , corrections , and energy markets.
For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
Three Months
Ended December 31,
Full Year
Ended December 31,
2021
2020
% change
2021
2020
%
Revenue
9,011
9,631
(6)
34,916
33,351
5
Cost of revenue
3,774
3,024
25
12,935
11,244
15
Gross profit
5,237
6,607
(21)
21,981
22,107
(1)
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
1,136
1,005
13
3,933
3,970
(1)
Selling and marketing
3,065
2,268
35
9,998
8,609
16
General and administrative
2,279
2,060
11
6,969
6,475
8
Total operating expenses
6,480
5,333
22
20,900
19,054
10
Operating income (loss)
(1,243)
1,274
1,081
3,053
Financial expenses, net
392
1,168
1,011
1,017
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,635)
106
70
2,036
Taxes on income
537
1,342
2,261
1,770
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(2,172)
(1,236)
(2,191)
266
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net
(1,009)
730
8,607
436
Net income (loss)
(3,181)
(506)
6,416
702
Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests and non-controlling interests
(1)
342
(1)
342
Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders
(3,180)
(848)
6,417
360
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations
($0.10)
($0.05)
($0.09)
$0.01
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, net
($0.04)
$0.01
$0.37
($0.00)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
($0.14)
($0.04)
$0.28
$0.01
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
23,286,288
23,153,985
23,208,589
23,154,422
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
23,286,288
23,153,985
23,208,589
23,154,422
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)
Three Months
Ended December 31,
Full Year
Ended December 31,
2021
%
2020
%
2021
%
2020
%
Gross margin
58.1
68.6
63.0
66.3
Research and development, net as a % of revenues
12.6
10.4
11.3
11.9
Selling and marketing as a % of revenues
34.0
23.5
28.6
25.8
General and administrative as a % of revenues
25.3
21.4
20.0
19.4
Operating margin
-
13.2
3.1
9.2
Net margin from continuing operations
-
-
-
0.8
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME
[INSERT]
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATION TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATION
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
Three Months
Ended December 31,
Full Year
Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations
(2,172)
(1,236)
(2,191)
266
Less:
Financial income (expenses), net
(392)
(1,168)
(1,011)
(1,017)
Taxes on income
537
1,342
2,261
1,770
Depreciation and amortization
(514)
(347)
(1,492)
(1,212)
EBITDA from continuing operations
(729)
1,621
2,573
4,265
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$26,397
$24,531
Restricted cash and deposits
6
10
Trade receivables, net
7,723
7,670
Unbilled accounts receivable
26
64
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
2,010
1,011
Inventories
5,751
5,669
Current assets of discontinued operations
-
39,080
Total current assets
41,913
78,035
Long term ASSETS:
Deferred tax assets
502
1,616
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,228
1,366
Total long-term assets
1,730
2,982
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
2,109
2,082
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
2,186
2,979
GOODWILL
11,449
11,507
LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-
10,472
Total assets
$59,387
$108,057
SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$2,710
$1,554
Customer advances
390
355
Deferred revenues
2,704
2,709
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
13,203
7,137
Short-term operating lease liabilities
276
358
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
21,124
Total current liabilities
19,283
33,237
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
1,690
1,624
Deferred tax liabilities
899
667
Accrued severance pay
523
644
Long-term operating lease liabilities
969
1,078
Other long-term liabilities
266
285
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
-
3,424
Total long-term liabilities
4,347
7,722
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -
Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 23,301,653 shares at December 31, 2021 and 23,163,985 shares at December 31, 2020
6,796
6,753
Additional paid-in capital
30,394
69,965
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
1,222
34
Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements)
9,687
9,104
Accumulated deficit
(12,342)
(18,759)
Total shareholders' equity
35,757
67,097
Non-controlling interest
-
1
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
35,757
67,098
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$59,387
$108,057
