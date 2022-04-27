TCARE® Inc. Welcomes Former Centene Executive as Chief Operating Officer

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCARE®, Inc. is excited to announce that it has expanded its leadership team as the company continues to experience significant growth. Nate Moore, former Chief Solutions Officer (CSO) at Centene Corporation (CNC), will be joining the company officers at TCARE as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nate brings significant experience to the organization in leading rapidly growing and expanding teams with substantial background in healthcare operations and technology.

During his fourteen years at CNC, Nate served in multiple leadership roles. He had the opportunity to build Centene's Washington State health-plan during its initial Medicaid award and led the rollout of the Affordable Care Act insurance program in that market. Subsequently, he led many of Centene's multinational technology teams with the responsibility of supporting clinical operations, digital, call center operations, and data. Teams under his leadership drove Centene's future technology architecture and built the initial cloud technology migration to support Centene's growth. He is an experienced operator, with deep knowledge of both commercial and government funded healthcare (Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace). Prior to Centene, Nate spent nearly a decade in EY's global consultancy focused on healthcare and healthcare technology.

Given Nate's leadership, technical, and innovation positions in various health/tech roles, the team has been delighted to have him on board. "To be on the leadership team at TCARE® today is a particularly unique opportunity. The global pandemic only highlighted the benefits of supporting our communities through aging-in-place. Our unique technology platform provides a digital and data ecosystem that benefits our customers, their care recipients, and the family caregivers that support them. Helping unlock the potential in each one of our key customer segments at scale using the TCARE® platform is truly the opportunity," said Moore. "Demonstrating how our platform and team can meet the needs of an increasingly diverse set of customers is a welcome challenge."

10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 each day and living longer. The current Long-Term Care (LTC) solutions don't have the data and science behind them to demonstrate customer value. TCARE® is the only evidence-based family caregiver support program in the country evaluated by the U.S. Administration on Community Living, and CMS-approved. The platform has been proven to reduce caregiver stress and clinical depression, delay or prevent out-of-home placement of the care recipient, and reduce hospital stays and readmissions.

"TCARE® has entered its hypergrowth phase with the healthcare payor market, specifically doubling down on its government & commercial health plan business. The timing is right to bring on an executive to help us navigate the growth." says Ali Ahmadi, CEO of TCARE®. "In his 14 years with Centene, Nate was instrumental in navigating solutions from a $1B to a $125B market cap company. This experience brings invaluable skills to an organization that has grown 15X in the last 24 months and expects to quadruple in size within the next 12 months."

"Nate's no-nonsense drive combined with his business background in healthcare and technology is completely aligned with the future direction of TCARE®." says Ali Ahmadi, CEO of TCARE®. "We're excited to have his knowledge and passion onboard to help millions of families."

