Voyager Labs appoints Courtney Bromley to lead U.S. business

Former IBM executive joins global leader in advanced investigation solutions to accelerate U.S. expansion

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs, an award-winning world leader in advanced investigation solutions, named Courtney Bromley as CEO, Voyager Analytics, Inc. Bromley will lead all U.S. strategy and operations, including a rapidly growing U.S. team, to drive Voyager Labs growth across government and enterprise sectors.

Courtney Bromley will lead U.S. strategy and operations for Voyager Labs

"We are excited to have Courtney onboard to lead the U.S. business," said Avi Korenblum, Founder and CEO of Voyager Labs. "Courtney brings an exceptional track record in scaling operations and building partnerships, while delivering world-class customer service, to drive customer and revenue growth. With her leadership and our industry leading solutions, we are positioned for the next level of growth."



During her 32-year career with IBM, Bromley served in multiple leadership positions managing IBM's cross brand teams selling software, hardware and services business in key markets, including her most recent role as General Manager for the Government and Education Industry, U.S. Federal and Public Sector markets. In addition to her corporate work, she served as a board member for the American Red Cross National Capital Region, Professional Services Council (PSC) and the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and is a member of the board of advisors for the James Madison University School of Business.



Voyager Labs solutions are used by U.S. federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecution offices, as well as Fortune 100 and other corporations, to tackle many of the nation's most pressing public safety and national security challenges, including terrorism, narcotics and human trafficking, crime, IP protection and financial fraud/AML.



"I'm thrilled to join Voyager Labs and to lead our U.S. expansion. Together with our customers in government, law enforcement and commercial enterprises, as well as our growing partner network, we look forward to delivering an unbeatable combination of world-leading AI-based investigative solutions and first-class customer service to advance public safety in the U.S.," said Bromley.



About Voyager Labs:

Voyager Labs, a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions, empowers organizations worldwide to easily analyze massive amounts of complex, unstructured data to gain deep investigative insights. For more information, please visit www.voyager-labs.com.

