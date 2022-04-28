Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Three Months ended February 28, 2022

Net loss of $216 million primarily a result of $252 million net non-cash aircraft impairment charges for Russia -based aircraft (1)

Total revenues of $255 million and Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $232 million

Customer collections for the fourth quarter represented 103% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type leases, excluding one-time Russia -related items

Sold eight aircraft for proceeds of $83 million and a Gain on sale of flight equipment of $8 million

Acquired six aircraft, including one A320neo, one A321neo and two Embraer E2 aircraft leased to KLM Cityhopper with a further Embraer E2 aircraft delivered to the airline in March

Full Year ended February 28, 2022

Cash flows from operations increased 113% compared to fiscal year 2020

Customer collections for fiscal year 2021 represented 95% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type leases, excluding one-time Russia -related items

Acquired eighteen aircraft during the fiscal year 2021, fourteen of which were new high-efficiency low-emission A320neo, 737-MAX, and E2 family aircraft

Sold fifteen aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $211 million and a total gain on sale of $26 million ; average age of aircraft sold was 16 years

Executed approximately 190 transactions for the fiscal year, comprised of lease agreements, purchases and sales

________________________________________ (1) Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information. (2) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Liquidity

As of April 1, 2022 , total liquidity of $2.1 billion includes $1.4 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.2 billion of unrestricted cash, $0.1 billion of contracted asset sales, and $0.4 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through April 1, 2023

We have 219 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our fourth fiscal quarter opened with the Omicron variant and ended with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We repossessed two aircraft from one of our former Russian customers and we are tirelessly working on the remaining aircraft. Despite this challenge, demand for travel elsewhere continues to improve and markets are opening, further proving the resiliency of the aircraft leasing sector."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Aircastle remains focused on liquidity while moving forward with strategic, new-technology investments. All aircraft lessors will manage through this crisis in Eastern Europe, but we believe our favorable credit rating, along with the opportunities afforded by our unique ownership arrangement with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing strategically position us for disciplined future growth."

Aviation Assets

As of February 28, 2022, Aircastle owned 251 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.5 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $298 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

February 28,

2022(1)

As of

February 28,

2021(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,464

$ 6,688 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,352

$ 5,432 Number of Aircraft 251

252 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 219

219 Number of Lessees 81

75 Number of Countries 45

43 Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 10.2

10.6 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 4.9

4.2 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the fourth quarter(3) 95.6%

93.7% Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the year ended(3) 94.2%

94.5%







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 298

$ 312 Number of Aircraft 9

9

_______________ (1) Calculated using Net Book Value at period end. (2) Weighted by Net Book Value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate was primarily due to early terminations.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The Russian Federation invasion of the Ukraine has resulted in the closing of airspace in several countries as well as the placement of sanctions on a variety of Russian entities and certain activities involving Russia or Russian entities, such as the leasing of aircraft. We have and will continue to fully comply with all applicable sanctions.

As of February 24, 2022 , we had twelve aircraft on lease with six Russian airlines. We have since terminated the leasing activities for all our Russian aircraft and have sought to repossess the aircraft and remove them from Russia . We have successfully repossessed two of the aircraft. Nine remain in Russia and one is undergoing maintenance outside of Russia and is not operational. It is unclear whether we will be able to recover the remaining aircraft or what the condition will be at the time of repossession or whether we will be able to recover the related technical records and documentation. Our one aircraft with a Ukrainian airline is in temporary storage outside of Ukraine.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we recorded net non-cash impairment charges of $251.9 million related to our Russian and Ukrainian aircraft(1). These thirteen aircraft comprised 6% of our Net Book Value before impairment and 1% of our Net Book Value after. They represented 7% of our lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue for the year ended February 28 , 2022. Basic lease rentals for our former Russian lessees were approximately $3.5 million for the month of February 2022. The termination of our Russian leases will result in reduced revenues and operating cash flows.

We had letters of credit of $49.5 million as of February 28, 2022 related to our aircraft leased to Russian airlines. We have presented requests for payment to the various financial institutions and, as of April 25, 2022 , we have received $25.4 million . We continue to work with other financial institutions toward receiving payments on the remaining letters of credit. We intend to pursue all available legal claims concerning these letters of credit but the timing and amount of any payments under these remaining letters of credit are uncertain.

We have insurance, through the airlines' re-insurance and our own policies, which we believe provide coverage if we are unable to recover our aircraft. We have filed claims against relevant insurance and reinsurance policies seeking an indemnity of approximately $350 million . Our claims are subject to the terms of the applicable policies and given the unprecedented scenario and the magnitude of potential claims, insurers and reinsurers may raise various defenses. Accordingly, at this stage we can give no assurance as to when or what amounts we may ultimately collect.

Update on COVID-19 Pandemic

Even as the airline industry begins to recover, airlines continue to seek support from their respective governments, raise debt and equity, request concessions from lessors, and in certain cases, seek judicial protection. While we continued to receive requests from our customers for lease concessions, deferrals or restructurings, the number of requests during fiscal year 2021 has declined compared to 2020. As of February 28, 2022 , we had deferred rent receivables of $55.5 million related to nine customers. Approximately 93% of these deferrals have been agreed to as part of broader lease restructurings, which generally include term extensions, better security packages, or other considerations in exchange for near-term economic concessions.

We hold $460 million of maintenance reserves and $69 million of security deposits, as well as an additional $142 million in letters of credit from our lessees. These total $671 million , represent 10% of our net book value of flight equipment and provide significant protection against potential future airline failures and the unscheduled return of additional aircraft.

_______________ (1) Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2022 , Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 260 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 45 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



February 28,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,891

$ 578,004 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,791

2,594 Accounts receivable 63,666

82,572 Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,766,429 and

$2,076,972, respectively 6,313,950

6,492,471 Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,764 and $864, respectively 150,325

195,376 Unconsolidated equity method investment 38,317

35,377 Other assets 356,326

311,944 Total assets $ 7,093,266

$ 7,698,338







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs $ 684,039

$ 768,850 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs 3,835,841

4,366,261 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 177,424

174,267 Lease rentals received in advance 37,361

58,013 Security deposits 69,189

80,699 Maintenance payments 459,713

519,178 Total liabilities 5,263,567

5,967,268







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation

preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022 and no shares

issued and outstanding at February 28, 2021 —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and

outstanding at February 28, 2022 and 2021 —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,878,774

1,485,777 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (49,075)

245,293 Total shareholders' equity 1,829,699

1,731,070 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,093,266

$ 7,698,338

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

Year Ended

February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 169,434

$ 137,854

$ 595,236

$ 611,421 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 2,356

3,311

10,733

18,215 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (164)

(5,481)

(20,190)

(22,842) Maintenance revenue 70,826

51,161

152,030

172,668 Total lease revenue 242,452

186,845

737,809

779,462 Gain on sale of flight equipment 8,057

9,355

26,001

33,536 Other revenue 4,336

1,328

5,977

19,290 Total revenues 254,845

197,528

769,787

832,288















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 87,220

84,711

337,528

347,517 Interest, net 50,387

61,343

214,352

235,338 Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-based

payment expense of $0, $0, $0 and $28,049, respectively) 17,624

17,515

66,338

88,413 Provision for credit losses (40)

2

930

5,258 Impairment of flight equipment 341,324

126,028

452,250

425,579 Maintenance and other costs 6,891

5,961

31,166

20,005 Total operating expenses 503,406

295,560

1,102,564

1,122,110















Other income (expense):













Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(2,532)

(14,156)

(2,640) Merger expenses —

(114)

—

(32,605) Other —

—

57,682

(191) Total other income (expense) —

(2,646)

43,526

(35,436)















Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of

unconsolidated equity method investments (248,561)

(100,678)

(289,251)

(325,258) Income tax provision (benefit) (30,875)

(4,502)

(7,998)

10,236 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 1,834

348

3,044

2,326 Net loss $ (215,852)

$ (95,828)

$ (278,209)

$ (333,168) Preference share dividends (10,501)

—

(16,159)

— Net loss available to common shareholders $ (226,353)

$ (95,828)

$ (294,368)

$ (333,168)















Total comprehensive loss available to common shareholders $ (226,353)

$ (95,828)

$ (294,368)

$ (333,168)

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended February 28,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (278,209)

$ (333,168) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 337,528

347,517 Amortization of deferred financing costs 16,267

14,791 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 20,190

22,842 Deferred income taxes (9,386)

6,506 Non-cash share-based payment expense —

28,049 Collections on net investments in leases 14,297

16,859 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (123,969)

(135,115) Gain on the sale of flight equipment (26,001)

(33,536) Loss on extinguishment of debt 14,156

2,640 Impairment of flight equipment 452,250

425,579 Provision for credit losses 930

5,258 Other (3,043)

(2,305) Changes on certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 16,948

(57,292) Other assets (29,963)

(66,290) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,716)

(13,655) Lease rentals received in advance (23,414)

(53,658) Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 372,865

175,022 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (795,426)

(145,589) Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 210,718

180,342 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales

deposits (202)

(13,024) Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment in excess of earnings 104

419 Other (1,694)

(676) Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities (586,500)

21,472 Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of shares —

(25,536) Parent contribution at Merger —

25,536 Net proceeds from preference share issuance 392,997

— Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 20,000

1,932,943 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (646,943)

(1,697,662) Deferred financing costs (5,339)

(12,832) Debt extinguishment costs (13,372)

(1,524) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 88,891

87,510 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (26,857)

(71,743) Dividends paid (5,658)

(24,025) Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities (196,281)

212,667 Net decrease increase in cash and restricted cash: (409,916)

409,161 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 580,598

171,437 Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 170,682

$ 580,598

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

Year Ended

February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (215,852)

$ (95,828)

$ (278,209)

$ (333,168) Depreciation 87,220

84,711

337,528

347,517 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 164

5,481

20,190

22,842 Interest, net 50,387

61,343

214,352

235,338 Income tax provision (benefit) (30,875)

(4,502)

(7,998)

10,236 EBITDA (108,956)

51,205

285,863

282,765 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 341,324

126,028

452,250

425,579 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

2,532

14,156

2,640 Non-cash share-based payment expense —

—

—

28,049 Merger expenses(1) —

114

—

35,165 Loss on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts —

—

—

19 Contract termination expense —

—

—

172















Adjusted EBITDA $ 232,368

$ 179,879

$ 752,269

$ 774,389

______________ (1) Includes $32.6 million in Other income (expense) and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

