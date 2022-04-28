Alaska Native Village Corporation Association Welcomes ANCs and Alaska's Business Owners to Annual Business Conference

ANCHORAGE, Ala,, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Native Village Corporation Association (ANVCA) will host its fourth annual business conference this May, with conference highlights including business matchmaking sessions and presentations on a variety of key development issues ranging from investment forecasts to recruitment advice to advisories on selecting broadband providers for rural communities.

"This year's event is focused on connecting ANCs and Alaska's businesses to the resources they need to leverage recent federal infrastructure funding. This is an unprecedented opportunity for Alaska's business community to collaboratively design the types of high-quality projects that our state desperately needs to improve or expand upon our existing infrastructure. For too many rural communities, there simply isn't any kind of meaningful or equitable access to even the most fundamental infrastructure—like power grids, broadband, or water and sewage systems," said Hallie Bissett, ANVCA's CEO and President. "While big infrastructure is this year's core focus, we realize that every economy is as reliant upon its small businesses as its big firms. We need new ideas and diverse viewpoints. Our event's matchmaking sessions are designed to facilitate that—to introduce new ideas to established project executors, or to unite complementary industries in new and exciting projects."

This year's business conference will be held at the Hotel Captain Cook on May 10th-11th, with daily event programs running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Doors open for registration at 8:00 am. Registration is open to members of the public. Members of the press are invited to attend for no admission fee.

About ANVCA: As a nonprofit organization, ANVCA is dedicated to promoting the success of Alaska's Village corporations and advocating for the protection of Native lands. ANVCA operates in service to Village corporations by providing business development and ongoing education resources, advocating on behalf of Villages alongside Alaska's lawmakers, extending outreach services to include remote Villages in a broader statewide communication network and overall working to promote the sustainability of Village corporations' operations and initiatives. Learn more at anvca.biz.

Press Contact:

Erin Torgerson, Marketing Consultant

erin@walshsheppard.com

View original content:

SOURCE Alaska Native Village Corporation Association